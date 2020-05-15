ABC Renews “American Idol” for the Show’s 19th Season

ABC has renewed American Idol for another season, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

ABC has picked up American Idol for a fourth season on Disney’s primetime network and the show’s 19th season since it began in 2002.

The 18th season of American Idol is currently airing on Sundays on ABC with a truncated season finale this Sunday, May 17th, at 8:00 pm ET where the top 5 will be whittled down to one winner through a live vote.

The season finale will include a special performance by Cynthia Erivo, who plays Aretha Franklin in the upcoming National Geographic series, Genius: Aretha

