ABC Renews “American Idol” for the Show’s 19th Season

ABC has renewed American Idol for another season, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has picked up American Idol for a fourth season on Disney’s primetime network and the show’s 19th season since it began in 2002.
- Deadline reports that it’s not yet known if the same judges and host will return, speculating that Katy Perry could take a break as she is due to give birth to her first child this summer.
- The 18th season of American Idol is currently airing on Sundays on ABC with a truncated season finale this Sunday, May 17th, at 8:00 pm ET where the top 5 will be whittled down to one winner through a live vote.
- The season finale will include a special performance by Cynthia Erivo, who plays Aretha Franklin in the upcoming National Geographic series, Genius: Aretha.
