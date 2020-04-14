“American Idol” To Resume Live Shows April 26th Remotely from Judges and Contestants Homes

by | Apr 14, 2020 5:39 PM Pacific Time

Some of the contestants may have to take singing in the shower a little more seriously, especially if that’s where the best acoustics are in their home, as American Idol is going to continue with live shows remotely from the judges’ and contestants’ homes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC’s American Idol will begin their live rounds of the reality competition series on April 26th, broadcasting remotely from everyone’s home.
  • Using conferencing technology, Ryan Seacrest will host from his home, with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and mentor Bobby Bones will all be networked from their homes as well.
  • The contestants will also be conferenced in from their homes for the live performances that the judges will judge.
  • We will learn who the last contestant in the top 20 is on Sunday, after American Idol: This is Me. The show had enough pre-taped material to last until April 6th, with American Idol: This is Me showing highlights and unseen footage as filler until the live shows could resume.
  • Although American Idol is one of many shows that had stopped production, it is only one of a few primetime shows that is resuming production after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most of Hollywood.
  • Late Night television shows, such as ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Have also resumed production remotely from the host’s home while other shows have halted production due to stay-at-home mandates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • It was only a little over two weeks ago that it was reported that ABC was looking into different ways that they could continue on and forge ahead with the live shows.
  • More details on how the live shows will take place is set to be released closer to the air date, and will likely include details on how viewers can vote for their favorite performances.
 
 
Send this to a friend