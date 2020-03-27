ABC Adjusts Schedule for “American Idol” While Exploring Options for Future Live Shows

With American Idol production paused, ABC has temporarily adjusted their programming lineup for the season while exploring options on how to proceed with live shows.

What’s happening:

While new shows aren’t taping right now, ABC does have a few previously taped episodes in the queue.

Originally slated to air on March 29 and 30, the Top 40 Showcase episodes filmed in Hawaii at Disney’s Aulani Resort, will now broadcast on March 29 and April 5 from 8-10pm ET.

The March 30 time slot will now feature: A repeat of Celebrity Family Feud A special edition of ABC News’ 20/20 on COVID-19 The season finale of The Good Doctor

As for April 6 which was originally reserved for live American Idol episodes, audiences will now see: Two repeats of Celebrity Family Feud New primetime special, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises

episodes, audiences will now see: Going into the following Sundays, April 12 and 19, ABC will present American Idol: This is Me , “which will look at the lives of our Top 20 contestants, with unseen footage and performance highlights.”

, “which will look at the lives of our Top 20 contestants, with unseen footage and performance highlights.” According to Deadline ABC is, “exploring multiple options within statewide guidelines” regarding live shows and says they “will share a production plan as soon as it’s in place.”

American Idol is produced by Fremantle whose teams are currently working remotely to edit the final pre-taped episodes.

