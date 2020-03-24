Disney Shares a Sneak Peek at “American Idol” Top 40 Showcase Episode Airing on Sunday

Aloha from Hawaii! As part of this year’s competition, ABC’s reality series American Idol took their contestants to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa to film the Top 40 Showcase. Don’t miss out on the fun coming week with an all new episode airing Sunday, March 29th.
What’s happening:
- American Idol is going to Hawaii! Two upcoming episodes (previously taped) will feature the top 40 contestants pursuing their musical dreams in the Aloha State.
- Earlier this year, the reality competition series headed to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa where wannabe idols performed for resort guests and American Idol judges.
- Disney recently shared pictures from the tapings in the tropical paradise. Take a look:
Day or night, the crowd is having a good time:
American Idol judges sitting in the lap of luxury:
Always time for a Mickey Mouse treat:
Sing it!
ICYMI:
- Judge Katy Perry gave fans a behind the scenes look at the taping of this episode in the new Disney+ series, Disney Insider.
- Currently American Idol production is paused. Some crew members are working remotely and contestants are at home with their families.
American Idol airs Sunday, March 29 (8:00-10:00 pm ET) on ABC for Part One of the Top 40 Showcase.
Part Two airs Monday, March 30 (8:00-10:00 pm ET)