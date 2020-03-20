ABC Sends “American Idol” Contestants Home, Pauses Production Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

ABC has sent its American Idol contestants home to be with their families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

What’s happening:

Billboard American Idol is currently rethinking how to go about the current season of the reality show amid a global pandemic.

is currently rethinking how to go about the current season of the reality show amid a global pandemic. Billboard says according to an inside source, American Idol ’s crew has been working remotely for at least a week, and new shoots are on hold for the time being.

’s crew has been working remotely for at least a week, and new shoots are on hold for the time being. As for the contestants, ABC has sent them home to be with their families as the nation practices social distancing and self quarantining while trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

At this time, ABC still plans to air two previously filmed Hollywood week episodes on Sunday (March 22) and Monday (March 23).

They also have two episodes geared up for the following week that were filmed in Hawaii at Disney’s Aulani Resort.

American Idol

If you’re curious: