Disney Night Returns to “American Idol” This April

The popular singing competition American Idol will host another Disney Night this April, according to the details of a Radio Disney Sweepstakes.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Night returns to American Idol on April 12th.
- The show has not yet begun promotions for the episode, but the details were revealed in the fine print of a Radio Disney Sweepstakes where the winner gets a 3-day/2-night trip to Hollywood to attend the Disney Night taping of American Idol, as well as a backstage tour of the set, and a Frozen 2 prize pack.
- The sweepstakes is open to US residents age 7 and up.
- This will be the third Disney Night on American Idol since ABC revived the series.
- Disney characters typically show up for the event.
- Katy Perry always dresses up as a Disney character. In the past, she has appeared as Snow White and Ursula.