See All of the Disney Night on “American Idol” Performances Here

After The Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2, ABC kept the Disney party rolling with Disney Night on American Idol. Fans can watch all of the night’s performances below.

“Kiss the Girl” by Arthur Gunn

“A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” by Just Sam

“Almost There” by Jonny West

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Louis Knight

“Beauty and the Beast” by Julia Gargano

“You’ll Be in My Heart” by Francisco Martin

“Our Town” by Dillon James

