ABC’s Reboot of “Supermarket Sweep” Resumes Production in Southern California

Fill up that shopping cart with those high-priced goods because the much-anticipated ABC reboot of game show, Supermarket Sweep, has resumed production today, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Reportedly, ABC’s reboot of the classic game show Supermarket Sweep, hosted by SNL alum Leslie Jones, has resumed production today in Southern California.
- The unscripted game show, like similar shows that have resumed production, is being produced with minimal crew and no studio audience. The production is also adhering to all of the union and industry production guidelines, as well as state and local requirements, with crew wearing PPE and masks, and regular temperature checks.
- Fans of the original series will remember the trademark run, or “sweep,” through the supermarket set among the items. Fresh produce and other perishable items used in the production will be donated to various charities and local food banks when production is complete.
- No premiere date has been announced for the show, but it was recently confirmed as part of a new fall lineup for ABC.
- The game show will stay true to the original format, following three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK. As well as performing hosting duties, Jones is also an executive producer of the show.
- Supermarket Sweep is only the latest ABC series to resume production. Recently, it was reported that Shark Tank would be relocating to Las Vegas to resume production inside their own bubble, and reportedly Card Sharks has also resumed production in Southern California.