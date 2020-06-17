ABC Announces 2020-2021 Primetime Lineup Including “Supermarket Sweep,” “Station 19” and More

ABC has announced their primetime lineup for the 2020-2021 season. This year’s programming will feature many returning favorites as well as three new series.

What’s happening:

Earlier today, ABC announced their 2020-2021 primetime lineup which includes previously announced renewals

Additional returning series will join the primetime schedule later in the year including: American Idol The Bachelor Black-ish For Life Mixed-ish

More details and premiere dates and times will be announced later.

2020-2021 Lineup – New Series

Big Sky

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ( Big Little Lies ) comes Big Sky

) comes Big Sky is based on the series of books by C.J. Box.

About the series:

“Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

Cast:

Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt

Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell

Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman

Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane

Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan

Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie

John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski

Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt

Call Your Mother

“This multicamera comedy follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.”

Call Your Mother

Cast:

Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines

Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines

Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines

Patrick Brammall as Danny

Emma Caymares as Celia

Austin Crute as Lane

Supermarket Sweep

ABC is bringing back the classic TV game show Supermarket Sweep

The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK.

Supermarket Sweep is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include: Leslie Jones Hunter Seidman Jennifer Mullin Alycia Rossiter Wes Kauble

2020-2021 Lineup – Returning Series

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 31)

“Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos AFV team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to bring you America’s real-life funny moments captured on video.”

team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to bring you America’s real-life funny moments captured on video.” Vin Di Bona is executive producer, along with Michele Nasraway.

American Housewife (Season 5)

The series stars:

Katy Mixon as Katie Otto

Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto

Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto

Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto

Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto

Carly Hughes as Angela

Ali Wong as Doris

The Bachelorette (Season 16)

Creative team:

Hosted by: Chris Harrison

Produced by: Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

Executive produced by: Mike Fleiss Martin Hilton Nicole Woods Bennett Graebner Peter Gust Tim Warner Louis Caric Peter Geist



The Conners (Season 3)

The series stars:

John Goodman as Dan Conner

Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris

Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner

Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy

Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner

Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy

Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy

Jayden Rey as Mary Conner

Dancing with the Stars (Season 29)

“ Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.

The Goldbergs (Season 8)

“Despite the challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns of life together, everyone’s favorite ’80s family The Goldbergs proves that life will be sweet.”

The Goldbergs stars:

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg

Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg

Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg

Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg

Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz

George Segal as Al Pops Solomon

Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg

The Good Doctor (Season 4)

“Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun continues to tackle the world of dating and romantic relationships, and work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives”

The Good Doctor stars:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever

Grey’s Anatomy ( Season 17)

“ Grey’s Anatomy Grey’s Anatomy follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.”

The series stars:

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt

Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson

Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce

Kim Raver as Teddy Altman

Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca

Greg Germann as Tom Koracick

Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln

Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt

A Million Little Things (Season 3)

“Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. When our gang’s dear friend Jon – a man perfect on paper – took his own life, his family and friends were left to pick up the pieces. Each of these friends is not living the version of life they thought they’d be living. And their friend’s death forces them to take a look at the choices they’ve made and to solve the unanswerable mystery of a man they thought they knew.”

A Million Little Things stars:

David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville

Romany Malco as Rome Howard

Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom

Christina Moses as Regina Howard

Grace Park as Katherine Saville

James Roday as Gary Mendez

Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon

Tristan Byon as Theo Saville

Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon

Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon

The Rookie (Season 3)

“John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nolan is continually put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.”

The Rookie stars:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey

Titus Makin as Jackson West

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Shark Tank (Season 12)

“ Shark Tank

The series is based on the Japanese Dragons’ Den format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation.

Shark Tank Sharks:

Mark Cuban

Barbara Corcoran

Lori Greiner

Robert Herjavec

Daymond John

Kevin O’Leary

Station 19 (Season 4)

“ Station 19 Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, the series takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”

Station 19 stars:

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera

Jason George as Ben Warren

Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller

Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop

Stumptown (Season 2)

“Based on the graphic novel series, Stumptown

Stumptown stars:

Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios

Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell

Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird

Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios

Adrian Martinez as Tookie

Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove

Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman

20/20 (Season 43)

“ABC News’ 20/20 is an award-winning prime-time program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. A proven leader in the long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, 20/20 features hard-hitting investigative reports, in-depth coverage of high profile trials, unforgettable character-driven stories and exclusive newsmaker interviews.”

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Season 2)