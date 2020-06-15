“For Life” Renewed for a Second Season on ABC

by | Jun 15, 2020 11:36 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

After a successful midseason premiere, ABC has renewed the legal drama series For Life for a second season.

What’s happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that ABC has ordered a second season of For Life. The series hails from Hank Steinberg, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios and was one of two midseason replacements that debuted this winter.
  • For Life is inspired by the real life story of Isaac Wright Jr. who was wrongfully accused of being a drug kingpin. While serving his sentence, he studied law and was able to overturn his conviction. Upon his release, he went on to become a lawyer.
  • The series has become one of the timeliest series on television right now. The show highlights the social and racial injustices minorities face which has recently been a topic of national conversation following the death of George Floyd.  
  • Deadline also notes that ABC executives were impressed by Nicholas Pinnock’s performance as Aaron Wallce, the character inspired by Wright Jr.
  • Season two will continue Aaron’s story, though there will likely be some changes to the overall concept.

Synopsis: 

  • For Life is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife and daughter – and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. For Life also examines the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.”

What they’re saying:

  • Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson: “For Life just got renewed for season two by ABC! It’s more than just a show, it’s a fight for justice and we’re keeping the fight going. Isaac Wright Jr stood up to the system and won his freedom and now more than ever, we need to keep telling the story inspired by his life. Creator Hank Steinberg and his team of writers are ready to continue exploring and exposing the flaws in the system which is so important now more than ever. I told you it would happen.”
  • Hank Steinberg: “It has been a profound honor working with Isaac Wright, Jr. and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to create a show that, through the prism of Isaac’s experience in our broken criminal justice system, has been able to highlight the racial inequality that plagues this country. The show’s renewal will allow us to continue to do that and I am extremely grateful to Sony Pictures Television and ABC for all of their support.”

For Life stars:

  • Nicholas Pinnock 
  • Indira Varma
  • Joy Bryant
  • Dorian Missick
  • Tyla Harris
  • Mary Stuart Masterson
  • Boris McGiver
  • Timothy Busfield

Creative team:

  • Executive produced by:
    • Hank Steinberg
    • Tillman
    • Curtis Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television production company
    • Isaac Wright Jr.
    • Robinson and Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions
 
 
Comments

