ABC Pushes Hit Show “black-ish” to Premiere at Start of 2020-2021 Season

Yesterday we reported that ABC announced their 2020-2021 Primetime Lineup. In that, ABC said that the hit show black-ish would return later in the season, but today they announced a bit of a shakeup to the lineup.

What’s Happening:

Today, ABC announced the Emmy Award-nominated comedy series black-ish will join the network’s Wednesday night lineup when the 2020-2021 prime-time schedule premieres. The previously announced new comedy Call Your Mother will debut later in the season.

Additional pickups as well as specific premiere dates and schedule information is expected to be announced soon. Black-ish and other ABC programming can be viewed on demand, and on Hulu.

