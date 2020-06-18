ABC Pushes Hit Show “black-ish” to Premiere at Start of 2020-2021 Season

Yesterday we reported that ABC announced their 2020-2021 Primetime Lineup. In that, ABC said that the hit show black-ish would return later in the season, but today they announced a bit of a shakeup to the lineup.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, ABC announced the 2020-2021 Primetime Lineup, featuring new programming and returning favorites.
- Today, ABC announced the Emmy Award-nominated comedy series black-ish will join the network’s Wednesday night lineup when the 2020-2021 prime-time schedule premieres. The previously announced new comedy Call Your Mother will debut later in the season.
- Additional pickups as well as specific premiere dates and schedule information is expected to be announced soon. Black-ish and other ABC programming can be viewed on demand, and on Hulu.
What They’re Saying:
- Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “black-ish has a long-standing history of shining a light on current events and honoring Black voices through the lens of the Johnson family. After speaking with Kenya and our creative partners, we decided it was important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time, so we are adjusting our premiere schedule and are committed to doing whatever it takes to bring this series back as soon as we possibly can. Following recent monumental events, it’s imperative that the dialogue continues and empowers viewers to raise their voices, and there is no other show that does that like black-ish.”
- Kenya Barris: “We are incredibly grateful to Karey, Dana and Peter for recognizing the importance of black-ish in this moment and applaud them for making the necessary shifts to bring the show back as soon as possible. While the last few months have felt overwhelming at times, they have also underscored just how important it is that Black voices are not only heard but empowered and amplified as well; and our entire black-ish team is humbled to be a small part of telling our stories and are excited to get back to these conversations.”