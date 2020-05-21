ABC Renews “Mixed-ish,” “Stumptown” and More; Picks Up “Call Your Mother,” “Big Sky” for 2020-2021 Season

As one season of television concludes, ABC prepares a new year of television. Earlier today, the network announced their 2020-2021 lineup including 13 additional renewals and two straight to series pickups.
What’s happening:
- This afternoon, ABC announced its 2020-2021 programming slate, which includes renewals for 19 series and two straight-to-series orders.
- Selecting from its current crop of pilots ABC has picked up:
- David E. Kelley’s thriller Big Sky
- Comedy Call Your Mother (formerly My Village) from Kari Lizer
- These new shows join ABC’s previously announced renewals including:
- America’s Funniest Home Videos
- American Idol
- The Bachelorette
- The Good Doctor
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Station 19
- Alternative series pickup Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones.
- Premiere dates and schedules will be announced at a later date.
- And on another happy note, for the first time in four years, ABC has become the No. 1 network in entertainment among adults 18-49 for their 2019-2020 season.
- While many fan favorite shows will be returning to ABC this fall, several series have been cancelled as the network makes room for new offerings.
- For more information on the status of your favorite shows, check out our Renewed or Cancelled page.
What they’re saying:
- Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season – bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics. Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love.”
ABC Series Pickups
Big Sky
- From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) comes Big Sky, a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season.
- Big Sky is based on the series of books by C.J. Box.
About the series:
- “Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”
Cast:
- Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt
- Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell
- Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman
- Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane
- Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan
- Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie
- John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski
- Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt
Creative team:
- Executive produced by:
- David E. Kelley
- Ross Fineman
- Matthew Gross
- Paul McGuigan
- C.J. Box
- Produced by:
- A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television.
Call Your Mother
- “This multicamera comedy follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.”
- Call Your Mother is produced by Sony Pictures Television & ABC Studios.
Cast:
- Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines
- Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines
- Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines
- Patrick Brammall as Danny
- Emma Caymares as Celia
- Austin Crute as Lane
ABC Series Renewals
American Housewife (Season 5)
- “American Housewife follows Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, who is raising her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with perfect mommies and their perfect offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to raise their three children. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them.”
The series stars:
- Katy Mixon as Katie Otto
- Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto
- Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto
- Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto
- Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto
- Carly Hughes as Angela
- Ali Wong as Doris
The Bachelor (Season 25)
- The Bachelor is the original prime-time romance reality series that has become a pop-culture phenomenon. The show will feature its 25th edition this landmark season.
Creative team:
- Hosted by:
- Chris Harrison
- Produced by:
- Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television
- Executive produced by:
- Mike Fleiss
- Martin Hilton
- Nicole Woods
- Bennett Graebner
- Peter Gust
- Tim Warner
- Louis Caric
- Peter Geist
Black-ish (Season 7)
- “Black-ish takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family.”
The series stars:
- Anthony Anderson as Andre Dre Johnson
- Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson
- Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson
- Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr.
- Miles Brown as Jack Johnson
- Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson
- Laurence Fishburne as Pops
- Jenifer Lewis as Ruby
- Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens
- Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy
- Jeff Meacham as Josh
The Conners (Season 3)
- “The Conners follows America’s favorite family as they continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. will continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”
The series stars:
- John Goodman as Dan Conner
- Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris
- Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner
- Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy
- Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner
- Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy
- Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy
- Jayden Rey as Mary Conner
Dancing with the Stars (Season 29)
- “Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts and voted upon by viewers at home. The competition begins with an all-new cast of celebrities who are paired up with the show’s pro dancers and brave the dance floor for the very first time. Each week these celebrities will endure hours of grueling rehearsals to master new dance styles and technical choreography to perform a dance. In the end, only one star will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.”
- Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.
The Goldbergs (Season 8)
- “Despite the challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns of life together, everyone’s favorite ’80s family The Goldbergs proves that life will be sweet.”
The Goldbergs stars:
- Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg
- Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg
- Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg
- Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg
- Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz
- George Segal as Al Pops Solomon
- Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg
A Million Little Things (Season 3)
- “Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. When our gang’s dear friend Jon – a man perfect on paper – took his own life, his family and friends were left to pick up the pieces. Each of these friends is not living the version of life they thought they’d be living. And their friend’s death forces them to take a look at the choices they’ve made and to solve the unanswerable mystery of a man they thought they knew.”
A Million Little Things stars:
- David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville
- Romany Malco as Rome Howard
- Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom
- Christina Moses as Regina Howard
- Grace Park as Katherine Saville
- James Roday as Gary Mendez
- Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon
- Tristan Byon as Theo Saville
- Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon
- Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon
Mixed-ish (Season 2)
- “From the creators of Black-ish, Mixed-ish follows the beloved Rainbow Johnson as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life outside of the hippie commune, Bow and her siblings navigate a world where they are perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.”
ABC’s Mixed-ish stars:
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson
- Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson
- Christina Anthony as Denise
- Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson
- Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson
- Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson
- Gary Cole as Harrison Jackson
The Rookie (Season 3)
- “John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nolan is continually put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.”
The Rookie stars:
- Nathan Fillion as John Nolan
- Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper
- Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez
- Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey
- Titus Makin as Jackson West
- Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen
- Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Shark Tank (Season 12)
- “Shark Tank features The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – as they invest in America’s best businesses and products. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.”
- The series is based on the Japanese Dragons’ Den format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation.
Shark Tank Sharks:
- Mark Cuban
- Barbara Corcoran
- Lori Greiner
- Robert Herjavec
- Daymond John
- Kevin O’Leary
Stumptown (Season 2)
- “Based on the graphic novel series, Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.”
Stumptown stars:
- Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios
- Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell
- Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird
- Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios
- Adrian Martinez as Tookie
- Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove
- Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman
20/20 (Season 43)
- “ABC News’ 20/20 is an award-winning prime-time program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. A proven leader in the long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, 20/20 features hard-hitting investigative reports, in-depth coverage of high profile trials, unforgettable character-driven stories and exclusive newsmaker interviews.”
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Season 2)
- “Jimmy Kimmel returns as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 20 years after the prime-time series debuted on ABC in the U.S. The series features celebrity contestants playing for charity, bringing a guest of their choice along to help them answer questions: a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert – anyone they want.”