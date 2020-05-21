ABC Cancels 5 Shows: Bless This Mess, Single Parents, Schooled, Kids Say The Darndest Things, and Emergence.

ABC just announced the cancellation of five shows: Bless This Mess, Single Parents, Schooled, Kids Say The Darndest Things, and Emergence.
What’s Happening:
- Emergence was expected to get cancelled as it struggled to find an audience.
- Kids Say the Darndest Things also lost buzz after a strong start last fall.
- Bless This Mess and Single Parents both came from Disney-owned 20th Century Television while Schooled was a co-production between Sony and ABC Studios.
- Single Parents and Schooled were both part of ABC’s Wednesday comedy block, which also lost Modern Family this past season.
