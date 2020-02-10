ABC Picks Up Fourth Season of “The Good Doctor”

Earlier today, ABC announced they are picking up the drama series The Good Doctor for a fourth season. Audiences will enjoy another year of stories with the team of doctors at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

What’s happening:

ABC has announced the renewal of the hit drama series The Good Doctor

The show will return with new stories and challenges for the surgical team at St. Bonaventure this fall.

Freddie Highmore will continue to reprise his role as Dr. Shaun Murphy.

About the series:

“Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun continues to tackle the world of dating and romantic relationships, and work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.”

Creative team:

David Shore serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Executive produced by: Daniel Dae Kim Erin Gunn David Kim Sebastian Lee

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

What they’re saying: