ABC Picks Up Fourth Season of “The Good Doctor”

by | Feb 10, 2020 11:05 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Earlier today, ABC announced they are picking up the drama series The Good Doctor for a fourth season. Audiences will enjoy another year of stories with the team of doctors at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

What’s happening:

  • ABC has announced the renewal of the hit drama series The Good Doctor for the 2020-2021 season.
  • The show will return with new stories and challenges for the surgical team at St. Bonaventure this fall.
  • Freddie Highmore will continue to reprise his role as Dr. Shaun Murphy.

About the series:

  • “Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun continues to tackle the world of dating and romantic relationships, and work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.”

Creative team:

  • David Shore serves as executive producer and showrunner.
  • Executive produced by:
    • Daniel Dae Kim
    • Erin Gunn
    • David Kim
    • Sebastian Lee
  • The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

What they’re saying:

  • Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity. David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”
  • Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television: “We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing The Good Doctor to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now.”
 
 
