“Station 19” Renewed for Fourth Season at ABC

ABC has renewed Station 19 for a fourth season. The series is produced by ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.
- Ranking as the No. 1 program in Thursday’s 8:00 PM hour this season in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49, ABC’s Station 19 is growing its overall audience over its prior season (+9%) to deliver its most-watched season ever.
- In addition, after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, Station 19 averages 13.5 million Total Viewers and a 3.71 rating in Adults 18-49 this season.
- Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line.
- The latest series from Shondaland and the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.
- In “Born to Run,” this Thursday’s all-new episode airing at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT, the Station 19 crew responds to a drunk driver scene. Meanwhile, Dean receives advice from Pruitt on a difficult situation, and Sullivan seeks help from Dr. Amelia Shepherd. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
- Station 19 stars:
- Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera
- Jason George as Ben Warren
- Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan
- Grey Damon as Jack Gibson
- Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes
- Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery
- Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller
- Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop
- Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera
- Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer.
- Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers.
- Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.
What they’re saying:
- Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her – along with the talented cast and crew – for all they’ve done to make Station 19 thrive this season. This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience.”