ABC’s “Shark Tank” To Resume Production in Las Vegas Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As many Hollywood shows and films try to find a way to resume production, some are apparently succeeding. ABC’s popular reality series Shark Tank is one of those productions, and will be producing season 12 in Las Vegas, according to Deadline.
- ABC’s Shark Tank, which normally films at the Sony Lot in Culver City, CA (Also home to shows like Jeopardy!) is reportedly going to move production of the unscripted series to an unreleased location in Las Vegas.
- The show is reportedly already in pre-production, complete with COVID-19 safety protocols and testing in place. The show’s stars and crew are reportedly being kept safe using a “bubble” method, keeping everyone within a single facility.
- The nature of the series allows for an easy shooting schedule, with the stars of the show typically filming all 22 episodes of a season in two different two-week periods throughout the year. It is unclear at this time if they will change this method for this season.
- As reality/unscripted series are easier to shoot and produce, many reality shows are finding it easier to resume production on their programs when compared to the highly complex and specific shooting nature of scripted shows and big-budget films.
- Shark Tank is the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America. The Sharks – tough, self-made, multi-millionaire and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.
- The Sharks that regularly appear on the series include:
- Mark Cuban, Billionaire owner of the 2011 NBA champion Dallas Mavericks
- Barbara Corcoran, real estate mogul
- Lori Greiner, the “Queen of QVC”
- Robert Herjavec, technology innovator
- Daymond John, fashion and branding expert
- Kevin O’Leary (Mr. Wonderful), venture capitalist