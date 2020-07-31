Rhode Island Mistakenly Issues Tax Refund Checks With Signatures of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse

Some residents of Rhode Island received a Disney keepsake this week when some tax refund checks were signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News is reporting that Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse instead of the state treasurer and controller.
- The iconic signatures of Walt and Mickey are used on test files by the Rhode Island Division of Taxation and were mistakenly printed on some real checks.
- The tax refund checks were mostly sent to business for corporate, sales and tax credits.
- All checks with Walt Disney’s and Mickey Mouse’s signatures have been voided and replacement checks are being issued.