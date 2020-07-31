Del Rey Publishing Delays The Release of “The Mandalorian” Novel Until 2021

Earlier this summer, it was announced that a collection of books based on the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, were set to begin debuting this fall. Today, Del Rey publishing announced that we will have to wait a little longer for their releases.
Quick scheduling update, friends! Del Rey’s Mandalorian novel will be moving to fall 2021. As soon as we have a final date, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, we have some amazing Star Wars novels coming soon that should help tide us all over!
— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) July 31, 2020
What’s Happening:
- A tweet from Del Rey Publishing has announced today that their Mandalorian-based novel has been delayed until the fall of 2021.
- Del Rey’s book is part of a publishing initiative that is set to feature different books and comics based on the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.
- Though the announcement didn’t specify what title is being delayed, it is likely that it will be the previously announced The Mandalorian: Original Novel by Adam Christopher (author of Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View),
- Other titles as part of the initiative include:
- The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide by Pablo Hidalgo (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – The Visual Dictionary),
- The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies – Level Two Reader
- The Mandalorian: 8×8 Storybook by Brooke Vitale (The Magic Is In You)
- The Mandalorian: Junior Novelization by Joe Schreiber (Solo: A Star Wars Story – A Junior Novel).
- Book publishers include the aforementioned Del Rey, DK, and DLP.
- The Mandalorian comic books have also been announced for Marvel and IDW.
- Magazine, novelty, and coloring and activity titles are on the way from Titan, Studio Fun, Crayola, Thunder Bay Press, Disney Publishing Worldwide, and Dreamtivity.
- There will also be a Little Golden Book and a Screen Comix retelling of The Mandalorian season one.
- As of press time, only Del Rey has announced any kind of delay regarding their books.
- Del Rey did not provide any specific reason for the cause of the delay, and no specific date for the release aside from “fall 2021,” though they did promise other Star Wars titles in the interim.