“The Mandalorian” Publishing Initiative Announced by Lucasfilm, Books and Comics Forthcoming

When the first season premiered last fall on Disney+, the first-ever Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian became an immediate hit with fans and critics alike.

Today Lucasfilm announced a publishing initiative that will bring more stories inspired by The Mandalorian into homes thanks to new books and comics from a variety of sources starting this fall.

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm Publishing has announced an all-new publishing program focused on the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian .

. The cover art for The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian painted by famed Lucasfilm design supervisor Doug Chiang has also been revealed. This book is written by Phil Szostak, author of several other books in the Art of Star Wars series.

painted by famed Lucasfilm design supervisor Doug Chiang has also been revealed. This book is written by Phil Szostak, author of several other books in the series. Additional new titles announced include The Mandalorian: Original Novel by Adam Christopher (author of Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View ), The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide by Pablo Hidalgo ( Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – The Visual Dictionary ), The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies – Level Two Reader and The Mandalorian: 8×8 Storybook by Brooke Vitale ( The Magic Is In You ), and The Mandalorian: Junior Novelization by Joe Schreiber ( Solo: A Star Wars Story – A Junior Novel ).

by Adam Christopher (author of ), by Pablo Hidalgo ( ), and The by Brooke Vitale ( ), and by Joe Schreiber ( ). Book publishers include Del Rey, DK, and DLP.

The Mandalorian comic books have also been announced for Marvel and IDW.

comic books have also been announced for Marvel and IDW. Magazine, novelty, and coloring and activity titles are on the way from Titan, Studio Fun, Crayola, Thunder Bay Press, Disney Publishing Worldwide, and Dreamtivity. There will also be a Little Golden Book and a Screen Comix retelling of The Mandalorian season one.

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com : “StarWars.com is thrilled to announce a new publishing program dedicated to The Mandalorian, featuring books and titles for fans of all ages. The series kicks off this fall, with releases planned through the winter and spring.”