“Iron Man VR” Soundtrack Now Available on Spotify, Apple Music and More

Marvel’s Iron Man VR hit stores earlier this month and has been making some noise in the video game world. Now, you can enjoy some of that noise yourself as the soundtrack for the game is available to download.

The Iron Man VR soundtrack is now available on: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music deezer

soundtrack is now available on: The game’s soundtrack comes from Kazuma Jinnouchi and features 21 songs spanning one hour and three minutes.

More on Iron Man VR:

During the Marvel Games panel at NYCC, Brendan Murphy, the lead writer for the game, explained that he and his team “approached our big story moments with humor, heart, and suspense—attributes that map perfectly with Tony Stark.”

Players can truly embody Tony by interacting with the world around him, choosing dialogue beats, and going throughout your day both in and out of the Iron Man suits.

Ghost is the antagonist of the game and Murphy went on to say, “In our game, Ghost is a great foil for Tony Stark—she not only holds a grudge against our hero, but holds a mirror up to him. As a witness to the damage caused by Stark-made weapons years earlier, Ghost’s fight against Iron Man is both ideological and personal. Because of Ghost, our complex and fascinating hero must reconcile his troubled past, both on and off the battlefield.”

A Digital Deluxe Edition of the game is available and includes the game along with: 4 Deluxe Edition Deco Armors (Golden Avenger, Black Centurion, Sun Stinger, Stealth Armor); 12 Research Points – Research Points are gained by analyzing combat data from Iron Man's performance in the field.

The standard edition of the game is available for $39.99 while the Digital Deluxe Edition is available for $49.99.

Check out the trailer for the game below: