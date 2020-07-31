LEGOLAND California Resort to Welcome Select Guests to New York City, Las Vegas and New Orleans Minilands

While fans await the reopening of LEGOLAND California Resort, the family theme park built for kids is inviting LEGOLAND Hotel guests, Annual Pass Members and customers who make a $25 minimum purchase at The Big Shop the opportunity to explore the New York City skyline, the sights and sounds of Las Vegas and the parades and bayous in New Orleans.

The three cities are just a portion of Miniland U.S.A.

With a population of 8,467 Minilanders and growing, and an “elevation” of 75 feet, families with children will be in awe of the more than 30 million LEGO bricks used to construct these iconic cities.

While the Minilanders aren’t wearing masks, all guests ages three and up are required to as they take an educational field trip, explore the detailed landscape, LEGO buildings and beautiful outdoor space that makes Miniland U.S.A. the heart of LEGOLAND California.

About the Miniland cities:

MINILAND NEW YORK: More than two million LEGO bricks are used in the reconstruction of the city that never sleeps. This brick-built Central Park is filled with as much diverse activity as the real one! You can find people ice skating, roller skating, practicing Tai-Chi, going for carriage rides, listening to concerts, sunbathing, sailing model boats, or just out for a stroll. In 2016, The One World Trade Center LEGO model was built with more than 250,000 LEGO bricks, and took eight Master Model Builders more than 1200 hours to build. This dynamic structure weighs more than 1,000 pounds and towers at a record breaking 25 feet, making it the tallest LEGO model in the U.S.A.

MINILAND LAS VEGAS: Featuring the world-famous Strip including the Luxor Las Vegas, New York, New York Hotel and Casino, Excalibur, Mirage, Treasure Island, Tropicana, MGM Grand, Venetian, Stratosphere tower and two iconic structures of Paris Las Vegas, the balloon sign and Eiffel Tower. “The Strip” at LEGOLAND California also features a miniature wedding chapel, monorails and real-life sounds recorded in Las Vegas. The architectural landmark is built out of more than two-million bricks and represents more than sixteen-thousand hours of creative artistry.

MINILAND NEW ORLEANS: Garish floats snake through the streets, revelers raise their arms demanding trinkets, and ‘gators snooze in bayous next to antebellum mansions. The Miniland version of New Orleans was built in Billund, Denmark. During Halloween, the famous New Orleans cemetery “comes alive” with dozens of zombies and skeletons crawling out of the graves!

More about The Big Shop: