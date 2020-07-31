LEGOLAND California Resort to Welcome Select Guests to New York City, Las Vegas and New Orleans Minilands

by | Jul 31, 2020 4:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

While fans await the reopening of LEGOLAND California Resort, the family theme park built for kids is inviting LEGOLAND Hotel guests, Annual Pass Members and customers who make a $25 minimum purchase at The Big Shop the opportunity to explore the New York City skyline, the sights and sounds of Las Vegas and the parades and bayous in New Orleans.

  • The three cities are just a portion of Miniland U.S.A.
  • With a population of 8,467 Minilanders and growing, and an “elevation” of 75 feet, families with children will be in awe of the more than 30 million LEGO bricks used to construct these iconic cities.
  • While the Minilanders aren’t wearing masks, all guests ages three and up are required to as they take an educational field trip, explore the detailed landscape, LEGO buildings and beautiful outdoor space that makes Miniland U.S.A. the heart of LEGOLAND California.

About the Miniland cities:

  • MINILAND NEW YORK: More than two million LEGO bricks are used in the reconstruction of the city that never sleeps. This brick-built Central Park is filled with as much diverse activity as the real one! You can find people ice skating, roller skating, practicing Tai-Chi, going for carriage rides, listening to concerts, sunbathing, sailing model boats, or just out for a stroll. In 2016, The One World Trade Center LEGO model was built with more than 250,000 LEGO bricks, and took eight Master Model Builders more than 1200 hours to build. This dynamic structure weighs more than 1,000 pounds and towers at a record breaking 25 feet, making it the tallest LEGO model in the U.S.A.

  • MINILAND LAS VEGAS: Featuring the world-famous Strip including the Luxor Las Vegas, New York, New York Hotel and Casino, Excalibur, Mirage, Treasure Island, Tropicana, MGM Grand, Venetian, Stratosphere tower and two iconic structures of Paris Las Vegas, the balloon sign and Eiffel Tower. “The Strip” at LEGOLAND California also features a miniature wedding chapel, monorails and real-life sounds recorded in Las Vegas. The architectural landmark is built out of more than two-million bricks and represents more than sixteen-thousand hours of creative artistry.

  • MINILAND NEW ORLEANS: Garish floats snake through the streets, revelers raise their arms demanding trinkets, and ‘gators snooze in bayous next to antebellum mansions. The Miniland version of New Orleans was built in Billund, Denmark. During Halloween, the famous New Orleans cemetery “comes alive” with dozens of zombies and skeletons crawling out of the graves!

More about The Big Shop:

  • The Big Shop, offering the largest assortment of LEGO products in the West Coast, has expanded its hours for the public with free parking:
    • Monday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday: 10 AM to 4 PM
    • Friday: 10 AM to 6 PM
  • For a limited time only, shoppers can check out an exclusive treat: The first, second and third place winning LEGO models from the hit FOX TV show, “LEGO MASTERS” are on display!
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed