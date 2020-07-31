Universal Orlando Resort to Temporarily Close Select Attractions

Universal Orlando Resort is making some adjustments to its offerings. The resort will be closing select attractions beginning next week, according to Spectrum News.

Select attractions at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure will be closing beginning August 9.

The attractions closing at Universal Studios Florida include: A Day in the Park with Barney Fast & Furious: Supercharged Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl Fear Factor Live

The attractions closing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure include: Poseidon’s Fury Storm Force Accelatron

A Universal spokesperson confirmed the closures with Spectrum, saying ““As we continue to evaluate our offerings during this phase of our reopening, we’re decided to focus on our marquee guest experiences.”

Universal is planning to move their Team Members who work those attractions to other locations.

There is currently no timeline for the attractions reopening.

