Universal Orlando Resort to Temporarily Close Select Attractions

Universal Orlando Resort is making some adjustments to its offerings. The resort will be closing select attractions beginning next week, according to Spectrum News.
- Select attractions at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure will be closing beginning August 9.
- The attractions closing at Universal Studios Florida include:
- A Day in the Park with Barney
- Fast & Furious: Supercharged
- Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl
- Fear Factor Live
- The attractions closing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure include:
- Poseidon’s Fury
- Storm Force Accelatron
- A Universal spokesperson confirmed the closures with Spectrum, saying ““As we continue to evaluate our offerings during this phase of our reopening, we’re decided to focus on our marquee guest experiences.”
- Universal is planning to move their Team Members who work those attractions to other locations.
- There is currently no timeline for the attractions reopening.
More Universal Orlando news:
- Universal Orlando has paused development of their new theme park, Epic Universe, and has announced another round of layoffs following an investor’s call where Comcast revealed the parks have lost 94% of revenue.
- Check out the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida, which opened shortly after Universal cancelled the annual event.
- Universal Orlando has updated their safety FAQs with more specifics on types of face coverings that meet their criteria for theme park entry and when it’s acceptable to not have a face covering.
- Take a look at the yet-to-open crepes booth at Universal Studios Florida.