Universal Orlando Cancels 2020 Halloween Horror Nights Event

Although it appeared that it was on track and ready to happen in a modified way until mere hours ago, Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood have announced that the wildly popular and award winning Halloween Horror Nights events have been cancelled for this year.
What’s Happening:
- In an earlier announcement this morning, Universal Orlando President and COO Bill Davis told Universal Team Members that much to everyone’s disappointment, Halloween Horror Nights would not be taking place this year.
- In the message, Davis also stated that Universal Studios Hollywood has also made the same decision to cancel the event.
- Davis noted that the primary reason for not continuing forward with Halloween Horror Nights was to focus exclusively on the operation of the parks for the daytime guests using enhanced healthy and safety measures that are already in place.
- In recent days, the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store was completed at the park, near Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, and prior to that over the last few weeks there have been internal and external casting calls for performers for the event, as well as internal transfers available for the operations of the houses.
- Shortly after the message from Davis was made available, a summarized version emphasizing the event’s cancellation was also released on Universal Orlando’s and Halloween Horror Nights’ social media platforms, promising that “pain is temporary and HHN is forever” noting that the event will return next year.
- Some fans are even speculating (or are at least hoping) that next year may turn out to be when we see the long-rumored two-park event, considering that most of the event houses for this year’s run were (or are nearly) complete.
What They’re Saying:
- Universal Orlando President and COO Bill Davis: “This year has played out in ways that none of us have expected, and we have had to make some difficult decisions under these unprecedented circumstances. I wanted to let you know about another difficult decision we are announcing today. Universal Orlando Resort will not hold our Halloween Horror Nights event this year and will be focusing exclusively on operating our theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place. I know this news is disappointing especially since this year we would be celebrating HHN’s 30th anniversary. I am disappointed too, but this is the right decision for our Guests and our Team Members. Universal Studios Hollywood has also made the difficult decision to not hold HHN this year as they continue to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around their opening timeframe. We are truly fortunate to have Team Members put their blood, sweat, tears, and passion into Halloween Horror Nights, and I know how much our fans and Guests look forward to seeing it come alive. I have every confidence that our teams will adapt, and direct their energies towards making Halloween Horror Nights 2021 the ultimate homecoming of horror. Thank you for understanding – and stay safe.”