Universal Orlando Cancels 2020 Halloween Horror Nights Event

Although it appeared that it was on track and ready to happen in a modified way until mere hours ago, Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood have announced that the wildly popular and award winning Halloween Horror Nights events have been cancelled for this year.

What’s Happening:

In an earlier announcement this morning, Universal Orlando President and COO Bill Davis told Universal Team Members that much to everyone’s disappointment, Halloween Horror Nights would not be taking place this year.

In the message, Davis also stated that Universal Studios Hollywood has also made the same decision to cancel the event.

Davis noted that the primary reason for not continuing forward with Halloween Horror Nights was to focus exclusively on the operation of the parks for the daytime guests using enhanced healthy and safety measures that are already in place.

In recent days, the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store was completed at the park, near Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, and prior to that over the last few weeks there have been internal and external casting calls for performers for the event, as well as internal transfers available for the operations of the houses.

Shortly after the message from Davis was made available, a summarized version emphasizing the event’s cancellation was also released on Universal Orlando’s and Halloween Horror Nights’ social media platforms, promising that “pain is temporary and HHN is forever” noting that the event will return next year.

Some fans are even speculating (or are at least hoping) that next year may turn out to be when we see the long-rumored two-park event, considering that most of the event houses for this year’s run were (or are nearly) complete.

