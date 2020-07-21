Universal Orlando Updates Face Covering Policy, Adds “Actively Eating” as Only Non-Disability Exception

Universal Orlando has updated their safety FAQs with more specifics on types of face coverings that meet their criteria for theme park entry and when it’s acceptable to not have a face covering.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando has updated their safety FAQs online to clear up some confusion amongst parkgoers.
- Face coverings have always been required and like Disney, Universal has released new specifications on what does and doesn’t qualify as a valid face covering to enter their parks.
- “An appropriate face covering for a visit to Universal Orlando must fit the following criteria:
- Must cover your nose and mouth and be secured under your chin.
- Must fit snugly against the sides of your face and be secured with ear loops or secured around your head.
- Must be at least two-ply (consist of at least two layers).
- The following are NOT permitted at Universal Orlando:
- Face coverings with exhalation valves.
- Face coverings that are not secured with ear loops or secured around your head.
- Face coverings that include mesh material or holes of any kind.
- Costume masks or veils, per our costume guidelines.”
- The verbiage in Universal Orlando’s new policies also clear up confusion regarding having a mask off when eating or drinking.
- When eating outdoors, such as getting food from a cart or kiosk, Guests should only have their mask off when actively eating or drinking and should make sure they are socially distant from other groups when doing so.
- Walt Disney World previously enacted strict policies against walking while eating and drinking, but Universal’s wording doesn’t state that specifically.
- When dining inside a restaurant, masks can be off at the table because Universal has blocked space between tables to keep groups a safe distance apart.
- For more details, visit UniversalOrlando.com.