Universal Orlando Updates Face Covering Policy, Adds “Actively Eating” as Only Non-Disability Exception

by | Jul 21, 2020 3:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Universal Orlando has updated their safety FAQs with more specifics on types of face coverings that meet their criteria for theme park entry and when it’s acceptable to not have a face covering.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Orlando has updated their safety FAQs online to clear up some confusion amongst parkgoers.
  • Face coverings have always been required and like Disney, Universal has released new specifications on what does and doesn’t qualify as a valid face covering to enter their parks.
    • “An appropriate face covering for a visit to Universal Orlando must fit the following criteria:
      • Must cover your nose and mouth and be secured under your chin.
      • Must fit snugly against the sides of your face and be secured with ear loops or secured around your head.
      • Must be at least two-ply (consist of at least two layers).
    • The following are NOT permitted at Universal Orlando:
      • Face coverings with exhalation valves.
      • Face coverings that are not secured with ear loops or secured around your head.
      • Face coverings that include mesh material or holes of any kind.
      • Costume masks or veils, per our costume guidelines.”
  • The verbiage in Universal Orlando’s new policies also clear up confusion regarding having a mask off when eating or drinking.
  • When eating outdoors, such as getting food from a cart or kiosk, Guests should only have their mask off when actively eating or drinking and should make sure they are socially distant from other groups when doing so.
  • Walt Disney World previously enacted strict policies against walking while eating and drinking, but Universal’s wording doesn’t state that specifically.
  • When dining inside a restaurant, masks can be off at the table because Universal has blocked space between tables to keep groups a safe distance apart.
  • For more details, visit UniversalOrlando.com.
