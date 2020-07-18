Walt Disney World Updates Face Covering Policy in Regards to Eating and Drinking

All four Walt Disney World Resort parks have reopened and guests are once again welcome to enjoy the Most Magical Place on Earth. Disney does have several health and safety measures in place to protect guests and Cast Members and today they have updated one of those measures.

Walt Disney World

Previously, guests were asked to wear face coverings at all times except when swimming or dining.

That policy now includes specific guidelines for removing your face covering when eating or drinking: You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

Guests will no longer be allowed to purchase food or a beverage and walk around the parks or Disney Springs

Disney also offers the following guidelines for acceptable face coverings: Must be made with at least two layers of breathable material Must fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin Must fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face Must be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free



More Health and Safety Measures in place at Walt Disney World:

Temperature check required –Temperature checks will be required upon arrival, and guests with a temperature of 100.4°F degrees or greater will not be admitted.

Wash hands often – Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds.

Social distancing – Practice social distancing and keep at least 6 feet (2 meters) between your travel party and others.

Floor markings – When present, please stand on the floor markings until the group in front of you moves forward.

Use hand sanitizer when required – At select locations including prior to boarding ride vehicles, guests will be required to use hand sanitizer.

For more information on what you should expect when visiting Walt Disney World, check out our Reopening Guide