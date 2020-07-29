Photos – Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store Opens at Universal Studios Florida

While Universal Orlando Resort has cancelled Halloween Horror Nights 30, fans can still get a small taste of the event at Universal Studios Florida now. The park opened its Tribute Store yesterday, welcoming guests to check out merchandise and theming from the cancelled event.

The Tribute Store has been a part of the event for the past few years, giving guests a highly-themed venue where they can pick up their merchandise for the Halloween event.

A bit smaller than the previous year, this year’s shop features two different rooms, each with its own unique theme.

The first room is themed to Universal’s classic monster movie Frankenstein , complete with a slew of moving machinery and a tarp-covered body of the monster with electricity occasionally surging through it.

Guests will also find merchandise in this room themed to Frankenstein and other classic Universal monster movies.

The second room, and the much more popular of the two, is themed to the beloved icons of Halloween Horror Nights, including Jack the Clown.

Guests will find props dedicated to the various icons, as well as images of the icons themselves. Guests will see nods to: Jack the Clown The Director The Storyteller The Caretaker The Usher



This room also features the facade of last year’s store as well as some ominous pumpkin decor.

Hardcore fans will also find some references to lesser-known aspects of the event’s history, including a reference to the Rat Lady.

As far as merchandise in this room, guests will mostly find the anniversary merchandise

Additionally, guests will find masks of some of the more popular characters who have been featured in the event in recent years.