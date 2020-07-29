Photos – Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store Opens at Universal Studios Florida

While Universal Orlando Resort has cancelled Halloween Horror Nights 30, fans can still get a small taste of the event at Universal Studios Florida now. The park opened its Tribute Store yesterday, welcoming guests to check out merchandise and theming from the cancelled event.
- The Tribute Store has been a part of the event for the past few years, giving guests a highly-themed venue where they can pick up their merchandise for the Halloween event.
- A bit smaller than the previous year, this year’s shop features two different rooms, each with its own unique theme.
- The first room is themed to Universal’s classic monster movie Frankenstein, complete with a slew of moving machinery and a tarp-covered body of the monster with electricity occasionally surging through it.
- Guests will also find merchandise in this room themed to Frankenstein and other classic Universal monster movies.
- The second room, and the much more popular of the two, is themed to the beloved icons of Halloween Horror Nights, including Jack the Clown.
- Guests will find props dedicated to the various icons, as well as images of the icons themselves. Guests will see nods to:
- Jack the Clown
- The Director
- The Storyteller
- The Caretaker
- The Usher
- This room also features the facade of last year’s store as well as some ominous pumpkin decor.
- Hardcore fans will also find some references to lesser-known aspects of the event’s history, including a reference to the Rat Lady.
- As far as merchandise in this room, guests will mostly find the anniversary merchandise which was released online a couple of weeks ago.
- Additionally, guests will find masks of some of the more popular characters who have been featured in the event in recent years.
- Halloween Horror Nights fans can visit the Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida now.