Photos – Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store Opens at Universal Studios Florida

by | Jul 29, 2020 1:08 PM Pacific Time

While Universal Orlando Resort has cancelled Halloween Horror Nights 30, fans can still get a small taste of the event at Universal Studios Florida now. The park opened its Tribute Store yesterday, welcoming guests to check out merchandise and theming from the cancelled event.

  • The Tribute Store has been a part of the event for the past few years, giving guests a highly-themed venue where they can pick up their merchandise for the Halloween event.
  • A bit smaller than the previous year, this year’s shop features two different rooms, each with its own unique theme.

  • The first room is themed to Universal’s classic monster movie Frankenstein, complete with a slew of moving machinery and a tarp-covered body of the monster with electricity occasionally surging through it.
  • Guests will also find merchandise in this room themed to Frankenstein and other classic Universal monster movies.

  • The second room, and the much more popular of the two, is themed to the beloved icons of Halloween Horror Nights, including Jack the Clown.
  • Guests will find props dedicated to the various icons, as well as images of the icons themselves. Guests will see nods to:
    • Jack the Clown
    • The Director
    • The Storyteller
    • The Caretaker
    • The Usher

  • This room also features the facade of last year’s store as well as some ominous pumpkin decor.

  • Hardcore fans will also find some references to lesser-known aspects of the event’s history, including a reference to the Rat Lady.

  • As far as merchandise in this room, guests will mostly find the anniversary merchandise which was released online a couple of weeks ago.
  • Additionally, guests will find masks of some of the more popular characters who have been featured in the event in recent years.

  • Halloween Horror Nights fans can visit the Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida now.
 
 
