Special 30th Anniversary Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Available Online at The Universal Store

2020 marks the 30th anniversary of Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. To commemorate the milestone, Universal released some very special merchandise dedicated to the incredibly popular event, celebrating 30 years and 30 fears.

This new collection of merchandise looks back at some of the event’s most memorable years, including: 1992 – The first year the event took the name “Halloween Horror Nights” 1999 – The year the event was headlined by the Mummy himself, Imhotep. 2000 – The event’s 10th anniversary and the debut of Jack the Clown

The new collection of merchandise, which has seen several items already sell out, currently includes socks, pins, posters and shot glasses.

Take a look at some of these new items:

Halloween Horror Nights 1992 Pumpkin Socks

Vintage design features gruesome artwork from "Universal Studios Florida Halloween Horror Nights 1992" and "Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights – 30 Years 30 Fears" printed on comfy knit socks.

Halloween Horror Nights IX 1999 Mummy Shot Glass

Vintage shot glass design features gruesome artwork of the Mummy from "Universal Studios Florida Halloween Horror Nights IX 1999" on one side and "Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights – 30 Years 30 Fears" on the other.

Halloween Horror Nights X 2000 Jack Pin

Vintage pin on pin design features terrifying artwork of Jack the Clown from "Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights X 2000" printed on silver-tone metal.

Halloween Horror Nights X 2000 Jack Poster

Vintage poster design features terrifying artwork of Jack the Clown from "Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights X 2000", with the "Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights – 30 Years 30 Fears" logo on the bottom right hand corner.

