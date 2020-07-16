Special 30th Anniversary Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Available Online at The Universal Store

2020 marks the 30th anniversary of Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. To commemorate the milestone, Universal released some very special merchandise dedicated to the incredibly popular event, celebrating 30 years and 30 fears.
- This new collection of merchandise looks back at some of the event’s most memorable years, including:
- 1992 – The first year the event took the name “Halloween Horror Nights”
- 1999 – The year the event was headlined by the Mummy himself, Imhotep.
- 2000 – The event’s 10th anniversary and the debut of Jack the Clown
- The new collection of merchandise, which has seen several items already sell out, currently includes socks, pins, posters and shot glasses.
- Take a look at some of these new items:
Halloween Horror Nights 1992 Pumpkin Socks
- Vintage design features gruesome artwork from "Universal Studios Florida Halloween Horror Nights 1992" and "Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights – 30 Years 30 Fears" printed on comfy knit socks.
- You can order these socks here for $20.
Halloween Horror Nights IX 1999 Mummy Shot Glass
- Vintage shot glass design features gruesome artwork of the Mummy from "Universal Studios Florida Halloween Horror Nights IX 1999" on one side and "Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights – 30 Years 30 Fears" on the other.
- You can order this shot glass here for $10.
Halloween Horror Nights X 2000 Jack Pin
- Vintage pin on pin design features terrifying artwork of Jack the Clown from "Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights X 2000" printed on silver-tone metal.
- You can order this pin here for $10.
Halloween Horror Nights X 2000 Jack Poster
- Vintage poster design features terrifying artwork of Jack the Clown from "Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights X 2000", with the "Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights – 30 Years 30 Fears" logo on the bottom right hand corner.
- You can order this poster here for $15.
- Check out the complete Halloween Horror Nights “30 years 30 fears” collection here.
More on Halloween Horror Nights:
- Halloween Horror Nights 30 is currently set to take place on select nights September 10-November 1, 2020.
- Guests will come face-to-face with what scares them most as they encounter 10 brand-new, horrifying haunted houses and five bone-chilling scare zones based on everything from cinematic and TV greats to original abominations from the twisted minds of Universal’s award-winning Entertainment team.
- And when guests need a break from the screams, they can enjoy outrageous live entertainment and Universal Studios’ exhilarating rides and attractions.