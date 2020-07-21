Photos – Central Park Crepes Coming to Universal Studios Florida

A new snack stand has popped up in Universal Studios Florida and it looks like it will be serving up some sweet and savory treats pretty soon. While Universal Orlando has not yet shared an official announcement, Central Park Crepes looks like it will be opening fairly soon.

Central Park Crepes is located at the entrance to the Central Park area of Universal Studios Florida, at the end of the Hollywood section of the park.

While the booth is not yet open, a menu has been posted on the outside that features both savory and sweet options.

With three savory and three sweet options available, guests are sure to find something they can enjoy.

Savory options will be available for $7.99 while sweet options will cost $6.99.

There has not yet been an official opening date set for Central Park Crepes, but be sure to check back as we will continue to keep an eye on the new booth.