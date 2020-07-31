Disney+ Content Chief Agnes Chu to Leave the Company in September

Agnes Chu, Senior Vice President of content for the wildly popular Disney+ streaming service is set to depart the company in September, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Agnes Chu, the head of content for Disney+ is leaving the Walt Disney Company in September to lead a video initiative for Conde Nast publishing, becoming the president of their studio and distribution division.
- Chu is the most recent in a line of several top executives at the Walt Disney Company who have left as the company becomes a more streamlined production house now with the several television studios and labels that are under the Walt Disney Company umbrella.
- Though Chu might not be a household name, this is considered bad news for the Walt Disney Company, as she was close to Bob Iger, serving as VP, Office of the Chairman and CEO from 2013-2016 supporting the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort and the relaunch of Star Wars. Before that she spent her time as a TV executive at ABC overseeing diverse programming from daytime drama General Hospital to primetime comedy.
- She was even the award winner of our Laughing Place Person of the Year in 2017, as she was taking the reins of the then in-development streaming service Disney was producing.
What They’re Saying:
- Agnes Chu: “Storytelling has the ability to move people, provoke conversation, and indelibly impact our culture on a global scale, which creates a responsibility that is particularly pivotal today. The premium brands of Condé Nast have always inspired me, allowing me access to new vantage points and a vision of what is possible. I’m excited to work with Roger, the editors, and the great teams to continue building on the company’s incredible legacy, and expanding its remarkable content across all platforms.”
- Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch: Agnes is a rare creative executive that can harness both vision and operational expertise to produce culture-defining content and audience experiences. Her leadership was instrumental to the success of one of the largest media launches in the last decade and we are thrilled for her to join us and help drive the continued growth of our brands and audience through the power of video storytelling.”