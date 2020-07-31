Disney+ Content Chief Agnes Chu to Leave the Company in September

Agnes Chu, Senior Vice President of content for the wildly popular Disney+ streaming service is set to depart the company in September, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Chu is the most recent in a line of several top executives at the Walt Disney Company who have left as the company becomes a more streamlined production house now with the several television studios and labels that are under the Walt Disney Company umbrella.

Though Chu might not be a household name, this is considered bad news for the Walt Disney Company, as she was close to Bob Iger, serving as VP, Office of the Chairman and CEO from 2013-2016 supporting the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort and the relaunch of Star Wars . Before that she spent her time as a TV executive at ABC General Hospital to primetime comedy.

She was even the award winner of our Laughing Place Person of the Year

