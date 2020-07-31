“Grey’s Anatomy” Stars Reportedly Ink New Deals to Continue on Hit Series

The main cast of ABC’s long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will remain intact as the show heads into its 17th season. Several members of the cast have signed new deals to continue on the show, according to Deadline.

Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington and Kevin McKidd, whose contracts were up at the end of last season, have all signed new multi-year contracts to continue on the show.

The deals are reportedly for three years and ABC Studios is reportedly looking to extend the record-breaking series beyond season 17.

Raver originally appeared as a series regular in season 6-8 before returning in season 14.

Luddington joined in a recurring role in season 9.

McKidd is the veteran of the group, joining all the way back in season 5.

What they’re saying: