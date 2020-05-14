Escape the Yeti on Expedition Everest in Disney’s New “Ride & Learn” Video

Disney fans hoping for a chance to visit the Himalayas won’t have to go too far as iconic Mount Everest exists at Walt Disney World! Disney is taking a closer look at the guest favorite attraction Expedition Everest in their “Ride & Learn” video series.
What’s happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog is taking guests on another exciting adventure in their latest “Ride & Learn” video.
- This time fans can pick up a few tidbits of information about Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- The iconic attraction is one thrill lovers of all ages will want to experience especially at night!
- Located in the Asia section of the park, Expedition Everest is a giant mountain that rises to a stately 199 feet and contains a twisting and turning track that sends guests forward—and backward—through the Yeti’s domain.
- Throughout this video, guests will learn more about
- The Yeti
- Design of the ride
- Artistic elements
