Escape the Yeti on Expedition Everest in Disney’s New “Ride & Learn” Video

Disney fans hoping for a chance to visit the Himalayas won’t have to go too far as iconic Mount Everest exists at Walt Disney World! Disney is taking a closer look at the guest favorite attraction Expedition Everest in their “Ride & Learn” video series.

What’s happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

This time fans can pick up a few tidbits of information about Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain Animal Kingdom

The iconic attraction is one thrill lovers of all ages will want to experience especially at night!

Located in the Asia section of the park, Expedition Everest is a giant mountain that rises to a stately 199 feet and contains a twisting and turning track that sends guests forward—and backward—through the Yeti’s domain.

Throughout this video, guests will learn more about The Yeti Design of the ride Artistic elements



