Progress Update on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Opening This Summer at EPCOT

While one takes to the skies on the most Magical Flight on Earth (Disney’s Skyliner), as they approach EPCOT’s International Gateway, they will see progress on the park’s newest attraction set to open this Summer, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. A month ago to the day, we previously took to the skies to check out the progress, and today’s new pictures show more progress on the attraction, but nothing unexpected or drastically different.

In these photos, you can see that more detail is being added to the surrounding buildings and facades of the courtyard that will serve as the entry to the new attraction as well as more defined pathways in that area. The large green canopy structure that will be on the right as guests enter the new area is also getting some more work done on it, with the roof being nearly fully installed. Plenty of construction equipment is still on site, and isn’t expected to move away until we get closer to the attraction’s debut this summer.

Based on Disney and Pixar’s hit film, Ratatouille , this family-friendly attraction will invite guests to shrink down to the scale of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy, racing across Gusteau’s kitchen floor aboard special trackless ride vehicles, utilizing 3D screens and dimensional set pieces to fully immerse the guests in a wild ride.

In the upper right corner of some of these pictures you can notice the Gusteau's marquee that was recently installed