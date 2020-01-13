Milestone in Construction For “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” Reached as Gusteau’s Marquee is Lowered Into Place

A milestone has been hit for the construction of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in Epcot’s France Pavilion, as shared earlier tonight by Walt Disney World President Josh D’Amaro on his Instagram.

Josh D’Amaro shared some images tonight as the Gusteau’s marquee was lowered into place on Epcot’ Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Gusteau's is the restaurant from the 2006 film, Ratatouille, on which the new attraction is based, and the majority of the attraction takes place in this fictional eatery.

D'Amaro captioned his images: "Great experience watching our Imagineers at work installing the Gusteau's marquee tonight for the upcoming Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction as part of the growth at our France Pavilion. Also enjoyed time with our expert Epcot and JBI Chefs getting an update on the La Crêperie de Paris"

Based on Disney and Pixar’s hit film, Ratatouille , this family-friendly attraction will invite guests to shrink down to the scale of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy, racing across Gusteau’s kitchen floor aboard special trackless ride vehicles, utilizing 3D screens and dimensional set pieces to fully immerse the guests in a wild ride.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is just a part of the major transformation of Epcot, which includes new films, new attractions, new pavilions, and a new nighttime spectacular.

The new sign is visible from your Disney Skyliner gondola as you approach or depart the International Gateway station at Epcot, and it’s the latest signal that we’re getting closer and closer to taking a ride with “Little Chef” on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure when it opens later this summer.

