Photo Update – Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Construction at Epcot

2020 is the year of the rat and one of the newest attractions coming to Epcot fits in perfectly with that theme. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is set to open this summer at Epcot’s France pavilion and we took a look at the construction on the new attraction from the Disney Skyliner.

Based on Disney and Pixar’s hit film, Ratatouille , this family-friendly attraction will invite guests to shrink down to the scale of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy, racing across Gusteau’s kitchen floor aboard special trackless ride vehicles, utilizing 3D screens and dimensional set pieces to fully immerse the guests in a wild ride.

Walt Disney World President Josh D'Amaro shared some images last week as the Gusteau's marquee was lowered into place on the new attraction.

If you look closely in the upper right portion of the image above, you can see that marquee.

Gusteau’s is the restaurant from the 2006 film on which the new attraction is based, and the majority of the attraction takes place in this fictional eatery. Based on what we know of the attraction from the it’s counterpart at Walt Disney Studios Paris Disney Parks Blog