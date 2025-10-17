Preview of Festive Holiday Eats at Disney’s Hollywood Studios For Disney Jollywood Nights
Snack, sip, and sleigh the season with these jolly-good treats!
Get ready to feast your eyes and your appetite on some seriously festive treats at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Here’s your first look at the holiday-inspired foods coming to Disney Jollywood Nights.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Jollywood Nights are nearly here, and with the holiday cheer comes a fresh lineup of exclusive festive bites.
- Disney has shared a first look at the holiday foods coming to Disney Jollywood Nights, from sweet delights to savory bites that are sure to make your season extra merry!
- The sneak peek of new and returning items includes:
Birria Taco - ABC Commissary
Hickory Holiday Mac - Backlot Express (New!)
Meatball and Polenta - Dockside Diner
Sandy Claws Hot Cocoa - Dockside Diner
Mike-aroon - Market (New!)
- Be sure to snag one of these treats at Disney Jollywood Nights, which runs select nights from November 8 to December 22, 2025
