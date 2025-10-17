Preview of Festive Holiday Eats at Disney’s Hollywood Studios For Disney Jollywood Nights

Snack, sip, and sleigh the season with these jolly-good treats!

Get ready to feast your eyes and your appetite on some seriously festive treats at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Here’s your first look at the holiday-inspired foods coming to Disney Jollywood Nights.

What’s Happening:

Disney Jollywood Nights are nearly here, and with the holiday cheer comes a fresh lineup of exclusive festive bites.

Disney has shared a first look at the holiday foods

The sneak peek of new and returning items includes:

Birria Taco - ABC Commissary

Hickory Holiday Mac - Backlot Express (New!)

Meatball and Polenta - Dockside Diner

Sandy Claws Hot Cocoa - Dockside Diner

Mike-aroon - Market (New!)

Be sure to snag one of these treats at Disney Jollywood Nights

