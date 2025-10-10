Photos: Disney's Hollywood Studios Landmark Absorbed by Construction Walls as Animation Courtyard Re-Theme Continues

The archway is marked for demolition as part of the retheme of the area.

Construction walls have been extended in the Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, now absorbing the landmark studio archway near the Chinese Theater at the end of Hollywood Boulevard. While previously some of this area was still available, now the whole of Animation Courtyard is behind a wall, save for the entrance and exit of the new The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure show.

If looking at the archway, to the left is the only access down into the area that accesses Pixar Plaza, Toy Story Land, and Walt Disney Presents. Portions of the stairway remains accessible for travel coming from or going to this area, while Cast Members direct traffic to one-way ramps nearby, with a temporary ramp installed for those coming down into the area, while the permanent ramp that has always been is for leaving the area and heading back toward the Chinese Theater.

Fans of Disney’s Hollywood Studios have long loved the studio archway, as it has been present since the park’s opening day back in 1989. Having hosted the park’s moniker from Disney-MGM Studios to Disney’s Hollywood Studios (and the various logos of the park that have taken shape over time), it is now set for demolition as this portion of the park is becoming re-themed to look like the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California. Instead, ground-level gates similar to those on the Burbank lot will mark the entrance to this area of the park.

As part of this, the Star Wars Launch Bay has closed to make way for a triumphant return of Walt Disney Animation to the namesake courtyard with a new iteration of The Magic of Disney Animation. While this won’t be a working animation studio like the park once showcased, but instead a celebration of the artform with new interactive exhibits and experiences.

The revamped Animation Courtyard and the Magic of Disney Animation are expected to open in 2026. To see the completed projects for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Walt Disney World bookings and planning.