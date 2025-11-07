POV: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Reopens at Disneyland Resort, Waterfalls and All
The attraction went down back in September.
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Resort has reopened after a multi-month refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- After closing for refurbishment back in September, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland made an unceremonious reopening earlier this week.
- Opening to guests on November 2nd, several weeks ahead of its planned return to operation, the attraction made waves on social media, as the attraction’s waterfall lift hill scene was operating with just misters.
- Of course, fans were quick to presume the misters were a permanent replacement to the effect, creating quite a bit of discourse surrounding the change.
- However, that effect was purely temporary, as Laughing Place was able to capture a POV of the attraction today, with the waterfall on full blast.
- While nothing of note was changed, the attraction is looking quite spiffy, especially Billy the Goat!
- Check out the full POV below:
