Disneyland Magic Key Exclusive: Check Out the First Collectible A Christmas Fantasy Parade Lenticular Trading Card

The set arrives in celebration of the entertainment offerings 30th anniversary.

Disneyland has released the first of the Magic Key collectible trading cards celebrating the upcoming Holidays at the Disneyland Resort festivities.

On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the freshly released lenticular trading card available exclusively for Magic Key holders during the holiday season.

Each week from November 3rd through November 27th, a new card will be released.

Available Monday through Thursday, each card will be limited to 1 per week per Magic Key holder, while supplies last.

For the first week, the first card features an adorable and dynamic scene of the toy soldiers, windup jewelry box, and teddy bear scene from Disneyland’s A Christmas Fantasy Parade.

It arrives attached to a small poster that continues the scene when attached, which also celebrates the 30th anniversary of the holiday favorite.

Each of the four released cards will fit perfectly on the poster.

On the back of the card, Magic Key holders will find a fun fact, stating “The design of the 12 toy soldiers is based on Walt Disney’s 1961 Babes in Toyland.

You can pick up the complimentary collectibles at Disneyana.

Unfortunately, today is the last day to pick up this trading card, with a new one set to be released on Monday.

