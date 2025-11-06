Photos: "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" Takes Over Hollywood Land with New Promotional Display

Head to Disney California Adventure now to take some fun photos with scenery inspired by the Jonas Brothers' new holiday flick.

The Jonas Brothers' Disney homecoming is continuing at Disney California Adventure, where a fun little promotion is set up for their upcoming holiday film, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

Iconography and designs inspired by the new Jonas Brothers holiday movie coming to Disney+ have arrived at the corner of Hollywood and Sunset Blvds. in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure.

Guests can pose with large versions of the poster for the film, the trio's XMAS BRO car, and a variety of other festive decorations that will make you "Let it Bro."

Get a closer look at the new promotional area in the video below.

About A Very Jonas Christmas Movie:

In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.

The festive film stars the brothers as themselves, alongside Chloe Bennet (as Lucy), Billie Lourd (as Cassidy), Laverne Cox (as Stacy), KJ Apa (as Gene), Randall Park (as Brad), Andrea Martin (as Deb), and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa).

The film debuts on November 14th, 2025, and will be available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu.

