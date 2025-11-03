"Pod Meets World" Coming to the Disneyland Resort — Here's How You Can Enter for a Chance to Attend
They love us all, but not everyone can go.
The Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World is headed to (the park across from) The Happiest Place on Earth!
What's Happening:
- This morning, Pod Meets World announced that it would be taping a special episode of the popular podcast live at Disney California Adventure.
- However, there's some good and bad news for fans who want to attend the December 4th taping.
- The bad news is that the event will not be open to the public, with no tickets available to purchase.
- But the good news is that listeners can enter for a chance to not only watch the taping in person but also enjoy a Disneyland Resort prize pack.
- For a chance to see hosts Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle in person, fans can visit the KOST website.
- There, they can enter to win (once the contest officially opens at 9:00 a.m. PT on November 3).
- Winners will receive:
- Tickets to the KOST 103.5 Private Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure Park on December 4, 2025.
- An overnight stay at the Disneyland Resort Hotel for a family of four
- Four 2-Day, 1-Park per day tickets to Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park.
- Note that transportation is not included, so those outside of Southern California will need to pay for their own travel to the Anaheim area.
- Entries must be received by November 24, 2025.
- Meanwhile, you can check out episodes of Pod Meets World wherever you get your podcasts — with Boy Meets World Season 7 recaps kicking off in January.
Beyond Pod Meets World:
- Pod Meets World co-host Danielle Fishel has certainly been busy lately, as she's a contestant on Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.
- Moreover, she's been doing a podcast called Danielle with... (formerly Danielle with the Stars) about her experience and chatting with others in the DwtS universe.
- Elsewhere, Will Friedle also has another podcast. He co-hosts Magical Rewind with Sabrina Bryan.
- Each week, the duo looks back at Disney Channel Original Movies, The Wonderful World of Disney films, and more.
- Of course, you can find all of these iHeart Podcasts on all of your favorite podcast platforms.