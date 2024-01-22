New “Magical Rewind” Podcast Looks Back at Wonderful World of Disney and Disney Channel Original Movies

Want to take a look back at some iconic Wonderful World of Disney and Disney Channel Original Movies? Well, there’s a podcast for that. Magical Rewind, a new podcast from Will Friedle and Sabrina Bryan, will be coming soon.

Will Friedle is known for his roles in beloved Disney shows like Boy Meets World and Kim Possible while Sabrina Bryan is best known for her role in the Disney Channel Original Movie Cheetah Girls .

The following synopsis has been released for Magical Rewind : This is the happiest podcast ever! It’s time to get magical… Let’s magically rewind and take you back in time. Join Will Friedle (Boy Meets World/My Date with the Presidents Daughter) and Sabrina Bryan (The Cheetah Girls franchise), along with your favorite stars as they rewatch iconic Wonderful World of Disney and Disney Channel Original Movies. Grab your popcorn and your best friends… Settle in to discover secrets from your favorites, all the behind the scenes, and all the wonder and enchantment you can imagine. Each week, we’ll reveal the movie you watched once upon a time

: Magical Rewind will begin with weekly episodes starting January 24th on the iHeart Radio app, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.