The Happiest Place on Fortnite: Disney Announces Disneyland Game Rush

Play mini-games inspired by your favorite attractions!

Fortnite is launching a first-of-its-kind Disney Parks experience, inviting players into an action-packed Celebrate Happy adventure. 

  • I can’t believe I’m saying this, but get ready to board the Battle Bus and head to Disneyland as Fortnite prepares to release a new Creative island called Disneyland Game Rush!
  • While Disney and Epic Games announced a long-term partnership in February 2024, this is the first time we are seeing the Disney Parks represented in the popular game.
  • The new game mode, which launches tomorrow (November 6), arrives for a limited time to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Resort.
  • Now, let me be clear, this isn’t going to be a free-for-all battle royale-style game, so don’t expect to see Mickey Mouse walking down Main Street, U.S.A., throwing Shockwave Grenades at guests. Disneyland Game Rush will welcome Disney fans into a more family-friendly adventure.
  • Starting in a Disneyland 70th themed celebratory hub (which includes the abstract structure of Sleeping Beauty Castle), players will be able to look around them as music and a skyline with major Disneyland Resort icons create the magical atmosphere Disney Parks are known for. 
  • Within the game, you’ll be able to try out several quick-play mini-games inspired by fan favorite attractions at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

  • Combining classic Fortnite gameplay remixed with the magic of Disneyland, you can:
    • Take on Stormtroopers on a Star Destroyer like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
    • Help Spider-Man control the ever-replicating Spider-Bots at Worldwide Engineering Brigade HQ, inspired by WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.
    • Relive your Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT memories by infiltrating The Collector’s Fortress.
    • Jump into an intergalactic rail race inspired by Space Mountain
    • Creep your way through a spooktacular “scavenger hunt” in the Haunted Mansion.

  • Players who jump into the magic can unlock island-exclusive cosmetics by collecting keys through the mini-games. All are perfect ways to virtually "Celebrate Happy." 
  • Disneyland Game Rush is set to launch at 8 a.m. PT on November 6th.
  • You can join in on the fun with us, as we will be streaming live from Twitch and TikTok as we jump into the fun!
  • Fortnite is a free-to-play online, multiplayer game available on all major gaming consoles and PC. 

