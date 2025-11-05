The Happiest Place on Fortnite: Disney Announces Disneyland Game Rush
Play mini-games inspired by your favorite attractions!
Fortnite is launching a first-of-its-kind Disney Parks experience, inviting players into an action-packed Celebrate Happy adventure.
- I can’t believe I’m saying this, but get ready to board the Battle Bus and head to Disneyland as Fortnite prepares to release a new Creative island called Disneyland Game Rush!
- While Disney and Epic Games announced a long-term partnership in February 2024, this is the first time we are seeing the Disney Parks represented in the popular game.
- The new game mode, which launches tomorrow (November 6), arrives for a limited time to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Resort.
- Now, let me be clear, this isn’t going to be a free-for-all battle royale-style game, so don’t expect to see Mickey Mouse walking down Main Street, U.S.A., throwing Shockwave Grenades at guests. Disneyland Game Rush will welcome Disney fans into a more family-friendly adventure.
- Starting in a Disneyland 70th themed celebratory hub (which includes the abstract structure of Sleeping Beauty Castle), players will be able to look around them as music and a skyline with major Disneyland Resort icons create the magical atmosphere Disney Parks are known for.
- Within the game, you’ll be able to try out several quick-play mini-games inspired by fan favorite attractions at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
- Combining classic Fortnite gameplay remixed with the magic of Disneyland, you can:
- Take on Stormtroopers on a Star Destroyer like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
- Help Spider-Man control the ever-replicating Spider-Bots at Worldwide Engineering Brigade HQ, inspired by WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.
- Relive your Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT memories by infiltrating The Collector’s Fortress.
- Jump into an intergalactic rail race inspired by Space Mountain.
- Creep your way through a spooktacular “scavenger hunt” in the Haunted Mansion.
- Players who jump into the magic can unlock island-exclusive cosmetics by collecting keys through the mini-games. All are perfect ways to virtually "Celebrate Happy."
- Disneyland Game Rush is set to launch at 8 a.m. PT on November 6th.
- You can join in on the fun with us, as we will be streaming live from Twitch and TikTok as we jump into the fun!
- Fortnite is a free-to-play online, multiplayer game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
