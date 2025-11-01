¡Ay, caramba! Fortnite Invites Players to Springfield for a Cel-Shaded "The Simpsons" Mini-Season

"To Fortnite! The cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems!"

The Simpsons have arrived in Fortnite in a brand new mini-season, set to bring a back-to-basics Battle Royale experience jam packed with the humor of the hit animated series.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Epic Games are continuing their, well, epic partnership with a brand new The Simpsons-themed mini-season.

Starting today, November 1st, fans can drop from the Battle Bus straight into the heart of Springfield for a hilarious and stylized version of the hit game.

Springfield Island is the first cel-shaded island from the hit game, giving the game a more 2D animated style look.

During gameplay, fans can expect to bump into their favorite characters while visiting locations from the series, including Moe’s, the Simpsons’ home, the Springfield sign, and more.

In terms of gameplay, fans can expect a more classic Fortnite Battle Royale experience with added chaos inspired by the series.

You may even encounter giant donuts falling from the sky or surprise encounters with angry clones.

The month-long season promises to have plenty of gags, gadgets, and good times.

As standard with each Fortnite season, fans will also be able to unlock exclusive rewards in the Springfield Battle Pass.

Players will be able to unlock Homer, Marge, Flanders, Blinky Fishstick, and Springfielder Peely.

Also new this season, Fornite’s first sidekick Peels will be available in the Battle Pass.

The adorable dog will be the only sidekick in the game until more arrive in-shop on November 7th.

The Fortnite x The Simpsons fun doesn’t end in-game either!

Starting today, new animated shorts highlighting the fun found in the new season will debut on Disney+ and The Simpsons YouTube channel.

Each week of the four week season will include a short.

For players with MyDisney accounts, you can connect it to your Epic Games account to receive a free Kang and Kudos Glider, which you can redeem until February 28th, 2026.

It will arrive in already connected players lockers by November 15th.

The Simpsons season will go live later today, sometime around 5PM ET.

