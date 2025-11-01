¡Ay, caramba! Fortnite Invites Players to Springfield for a Cel-Shaded "The Simpsons" Mini-Season

"To Fortnite! The cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems!"
The Simpsons have arrived in Fortnite in a brand new mini-season, set to bring a back-to-basics Battle Royale experience jam packed with the humor of the hit animated series. 

What’s Happening:

  • Disney and Epic Games are continuing their, well, epic partnership with a brand new The Simpsons-themed mini-season. 
  • Starting today, November 1st, fans can drop from the Battle Bus straight into the heart of Springfield for a hilarious and stylized version of the hit game. 

  • Springfield Island is the first cel-shaded island from the hit game, giving the game a more 2D animated style look. 
  • During gameplay, fans can expect to bump into their favorite characters while visiting locations from the series, including Moe’s, the Simpsons’ home, the Springfield sign, and more. 

  • In terms of gameplay, fans can expect a more classic Fortnite Battle Royale experience with added chaos inspired by the series. 
  • You may even encounter giant donuts falling from the sky or surprise encounters with angry clones. 
  • The month-long season promises to have plenty of gags, gadgets, and good times. 
  • As standard with each Fortnite season, fans will also be able to unlock exclusive rewards in the Springfield Battle Pass. 

  • Players will be able to unlock Homer, Marge, Flanders, Blinky Fishstick, and Springfielder Peely. 
  • Also new this season, Fornite’s first sidekick Peels will be available in the Battle Pass. 
  • The adorable dog will be the only sidekick in the game until more arrive in-shop on November 7th. 

  • The Fortnite x The Simpsons fun doesn’t end in-game either!
  • Starting today, new animated shorts highlighting the fun found in the new season will debut on Disney+ and The Simpsons YouTube channel. 

  • Each week of the four week season will include a short.
  • For players with MyDisney accounts, you can connect it to your Epic Games account to receive a free Kang and Kudos Glider, which you can redeem until February 28th, 2026. 

  • It will arrive in already connected players lockers by November 15th. 
  • The Simpsons season will go live later today, sometime around 5PM ET.

