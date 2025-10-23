Marvel Games Shows Off Marvel Cosmic Invasion Gameplay and Shares Release Date

Plus, learn how you can play the freshly released game demo.

Marvel Games is gearing up to welcome players into Marvel Cosmic Invasion, with a brand new release date trailer.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Games’ newest adventure Marvel Cosmic Invasion has now revealed its release date with a brand new trailer.

Shared on YouTube, the new nostalgia-inspired side-scroller is set to debut on December 1st on Steam, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The new trailer shows off the 16-bit era styled game, including the vibrant 2D pixel art of the characters as well as battle gameplay.

Allowing players to choose between 15 playable characters, they will be able to embark on a superhero adventure by themselves or in-person co-op and online co-op.

Playable characters include Captain America, She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, Black Panther, Beta Ray Bill, Cosmic Ghost Rider

The new game combines Marvel’s cosmic-era comics, including the Annihilation storyline, but also includes earth-based heroes.

If you enjoy classic arcade combat games, it's looking like Marvel Cosmic Invasion will be a perfect game for you!

Check out the trailer below:

For PC gamers looking to try out the new game, Steam is offering a demo version of Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

You can dive into the demo now!

Marvel Rivals Meets Zombies:

Marvel Games’ hit free-to-play game Marvel Rivals is welcoming in the undead action with a new Zombies Mode.

The first ever Player vs Enemy mode will see players work to survive endless waves of zombies where they will need to strategize with different heroes to continue the fight.

The mode is set to launch tomorrow, October 23rd.

You can watch a trailer below:

