Marvel Gets Ready For Milestone "Avengers" Issue Early Next Year
The new issue marks the 800th issue in the ongoing Avengers series.
Early next year, a major milestone will be hit, and Marvel is going all out for the occasion as Avengers #34 marks the 800th issue of The Avengers series.
What’s Happening:
- This January, Avengers #34, part of superstar writer Jed MacKay and acclaimed artist Farid Karami’s current hit run, will mark the 800th issue of the Avengers ongoing series.
- To celebrate this mighty milestone, the issue will be a giant-sized spectacular with special backup stories by legendary past creators.
- Avengers #34 will also mark a critical turning point in MacKay’s era on the title as various overarching plot threads, including Kang and Myrddin’s battle across space and time, the secrets of the Impossible City, and more collide in epic fashion!
- Everything has been building toward this: Myrddin’s Endgame! As Kang stands revealed at the precipice of a new universe, this powerhouse team of Avengers assemble for the final challenge they’ve been bracing themselves for.
- Avengers #34 will feature a wraparound cover (which you can see throughout this page) by best-selling artist Russell Dauterman that assembles heroes from throughout Avengers’ history. The epic connecting cover will be spread across three issues, running through Avengers #36, which is set to release in March of 2026.
- Fans can now preorder Avengers #800 at your local comic shop today, with Marvel promising even more reveals about this issue in the weeks ahead, focused on surprise creators who are contributing to this landmark issue.
What They’re Saying:
- Jed MacKay: "Avengers #800 is a milestone for both the title and our story, as we enter the grand finale of the story we've been telling for the last few years!. It's been fantastic to be a part of such a big anniversary issue, and to have contributed to the history of the Avengers!"
- Russel Dauterman: "I jumped at the chance to draw these covers –– I'm honored to be involved with this Marvel milestone! Editor Wil Moss referenced Jim Lee's X-Men team lineups as inspiration –– I ran with that, looking to the awesome 1992 trading cards and also to the awesome art of George Pérez. I love the Avengers team pieces that George did over the years, and was excited for the opportunity to do my own."
800 and Counting:
- The Avengers are one of Marvel Comics' most iconic superhero teams, first appearing in 1963, and their comics have gone through numerous volumes, creative teams, and lineup changes.
- The Avengers first appeared in The Avengers #1 back in September of 1963, with the issue written by Stan Lee and illustrated by Jack Kirby. Then, the Avengers team consisted of Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, Wasp, and The Hulk, as they assembled to take on Loki, Thor’s evil half-brother.
- It was in issue #4 that we saw Captain America revived from suspended animation and join the team, becoming a central figure.
- In the 70s and 80s, writers like Roy Thomas, Steve Englehart, Jim Shooter, and Roger Stern helped define the team with major arcs, like the Kree-Skrull War, the Celestial Madonna Saga, the Korvac Saga, and more. Ms. Marvel (Carol Danvers), She-Hulk, and Hercules expanded the roster of The Avengers team.
- In 2004, Brian Michael Bendis radically reshaped the franchise with the Avengers Disassembled storyline, which destroyed the team and led to New Avengers. New members, like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Luke Cage, and more were added to the team, and events like Civil War, Secret Invasion, and Siege took place.
- Now, we are in the Jed MacKay era of The Avengers, which started in 2023 with artist C.F. Villa creating storylines surrounding the team of Captain Marvel (leader), Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Vision, Scarlet Witch, and Sam Wilson (Captain America).
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com