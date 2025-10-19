Jump Into the Action of New York Comic-Con 2025 in the Latest Edition of "Laughing Place On Location"
Check out what you may have missed at last week's convention.
In this week's episode of Laughing Place On Location, join Alex as he heads to the Big Apple for an adventure into New York Comic-Con.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, join Alex as he jumps into the action of New York Comic-Con, exploring all the latest and greatest updates and experiences in TRON, Daredevil Season 2, VisionQuest, and more.
- Taking place from October 9th – October 12th at Manhattan's Javits Center, Alex is taking you on a journey of all the updates you may have missed.
- While no filming at panel’s was allowed, explore the showfloor with Alex and hear his firsthand takeaways from Hasbro’s Tasbro’s TRON: Heroes of the Grid HasLab, FX’s Alien: Earth, a Shang-Chi reunion, an emotional Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. panel, a stacked Marvel Television & Animation showcase, Marvel Comics news, WEBTOON’s digital push, Disney magic with The Little Mermaid voices, and a The Nightmare Before Christmas café activation.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
