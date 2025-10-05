Go Behind the Scenes of “Zootopia 2” with “Laughing Place On Location”

Head to the place where the magic is made to learn all about the upcoming "Zootopia 2"

This week’s edition of Laughing Place On Location comes to you from The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, where we had the chance to learn more about the upcoming Zootopia 2.

What’s Happening:

In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location , Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.

, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney. This week, Benji interviews the filmmakers behind Zootopia 2 at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank.

at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank. Plus, we get a look at the creative activities Disney set up for the press — including a Zootopia -themed escape room game inspired by Judy and Nick’s next big case, and life study drawing sessions featuring a real rabbit and porcupine.

-themed escape room game inspired by Judy and Nick’s next big case, and life study drawing sessions featuring a real rabbit and porcupine. From fun team-building challenges to artistic inspiration, see how Disney Animation brought the world of Zootopia 2 to life behind the scenes.

to life behind the scenes. For much more on the upcoming sequel, be sure to peruse our Zootopia 2 tag