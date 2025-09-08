Head Back to Destination D23 in Our Latest Edition of "Laughing Place on Location"
Relive the events of a fun-filled fan weekend at Walt Disney World
The latest episode of our webseries, Laughing Place on Location, has debuted and in it we head back to the events of last weekend’s Destination D23.
What’s Happening:
- The latest installment of Laughing Place on Location has arrived and this time we’re headed Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort for this year’s Destination D23.
- This week, we look back at the event and share some of the highlights from the various panels (most of which are available in full at our YouTube channel), including some of the musical performances that took place for the fans in attendance at the event.
- Viewers will also get a look at the Walt Disney Archives exhibit that was featured at Destination D23, as well as the big news coming out of Disney Parks during the event, revealing new additions coming to Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at Magic Kingdom.
- You’ll also see a special performance of “Portobello Road" from Bedknobs and Broomsticks, but don’t worry it doesn’t go quite as long as it does in the film.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far include:
