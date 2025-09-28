“Laughing Place On Location” Celebrates 60 Years of “The Sound of Music” with Cast Reunion and Hollywood Bowl Singalong

Follow Alex on a celebration of 60 years of "The Sound of Music" that takes us to the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank and the Hollywood Bowl.

We have something a little different for you this week, as Laughing Place On Location celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music.

What’s Happening:

In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location , Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.

, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney. Join Alex for our interview with Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner (Marta), Kym Karath (Gretl), and Kevin Schaeffer of Walt Disney Studios, who shares details about the stunning 4K restoration and Blu-ray release.

Then, head to the Hollywood Bowl Sing-Along, where Melissa Peterman hosted a night of music, memories, and movie magic — with Angela, Debbie, and Kym taking the stage to help introduce the beloved film.

Relive the joy of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s timeless classic as it returns in dazzling 4K for its 60th anniversary