4K/Blu-Ray Review: The Hills Have Never Looked Better in "The Sound of Music" 60th Anniversary Release

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s magnum opus, The Sound of Music, gets a dazzling new 4K restoration for its 60th anniversary. The 1966 Best Picture winner is considered one of the greatest movie musicals of all time, and helped catapult Julie Andrews’ star power into the stratosphere hot off her Mary Poppins debut. This milestone anniversary makes it the perfect time for fans to see the hills come alive with never-before-seen details on 4K Ultra-HD.

Set in Salzburg in the late 1930s, The Sound of Music tells the story of Maria (Julie Andrews), a free-spirited novice nun who finds life at the abbey difficult. Sent to work as governess for the seven children of the strict widowed Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer), she brings music, warmth, and joy back into their home. As Maria and the Captain grow closer, the family faces choices that will test their love, unity, and courage during a time of great upheaval.

Acquired by Disney in 2019 with the 20th Century Fox acquisition, this 60th Anniversary release marks Disney’s first physical media release of a Rodgers & Hammerstein film. Disney’s restoration team has given this classic a meticulous restoration that preserves its cinematic qualities while bringing out new details never-before-seen in home theaters. Simply put, it’s never looked better.

Video

Disney’s 60th anniversary 4K restoration of The Sound of Music is nothing short of breathtaking. Sourced from a fresh 8K scan of the original 65mm Todd-AO elements, the film bursts with newfound clarity and vibrancy. Textures and fine details look sharper and more lifelike than ever before, including the knit of Maria’s blouse and the sweeping Austrian landscapes. Colors are rich but natural, and HDR grading subtly enhances everything from the golden tones of a jacket to the lush greens of the countryside. A light, natural grain preserves the cinematic feel, but without distracting blemishes. Simply put, the film has never looked this good, and this presentation is a revelation for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The included Blu-Ray disc includes the new restoration in 1080p. In this format, the new restoration looks so similar to the previous HD restoration that there’s little reason to upgrade from a previous Blu-Ray release if you don’t have a 4K TV and Ultra-HD player.

Audio

The new Dolby Atmos mix brings The Sound of Music to life with an immersive soundstage that does justice to its iconic songs. From the opening aerial shots accompanied by the swelling score, the track fills the room with warmth and presence. Julie Andrews’ vocals ring out with crystalline clarity, while Irwin Kostal’s orchestrations sound richer and more robust than ever. Surround and height channels add subtle yet effective touches, such as convent bells, mountain breezes, and outdoor ambience, giving the film a new dimensionality. Dialogue remains perfectly clean throughout, and while the low end isn’t overpowering, it adds a pleasing fullness to the music. It’s a dynamic, elegant mix that makes the film feel timeless rather than dated. Additional 4K audio options include a 2.0 descriptive audio mix, plus French, Spanish, Castellano, German, and Italian 5.1 mixes and three Japanese 5.1 tracks (1985, 2006, and 2014 dubs).

The included Blu-Ray disc swaps the Dolby Atmos mix for a 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track. Also included are the descriptive audio track, 5.1 French and Spanish mixes, plus the three Japanese dubs.

Bonus Features

Disc 1 (4K UHD) & Disc 2 (Blu-Ray)

Sing-Along Version (2:54:40) - Stylized on-screen lyrics turn from gold to blue as each line is sung, helping fans sing-along to this classic musical.

Commentary by Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Charmian Carr, Dee Dee Wood & Johannes von Trapp (2:54:40) - Recorded in 2005 for the film’s 40th anniversary DVD release, each speaker was recorded separately and shares select memories from the film’s production.

Commentary by Robert Wise (2:54:40) - The film’s director recorded his commentary track in 1995 for the 30th anniversary LaserDisc release.

Disc 3: Blu-ray Bonus Features

Musical Stages - A collection of in-depth featurettes on the songs, the stage show & movie, and the real-life von Trapp family. The Songs (30:50) - A deep dive into the composition of each song and the purpose each one serves in the story. The Sound of Music (2:32) Maria (3:03) I Have Confidence (3:09) Sixteen Going on Seventeen (2:09) My Favorite Things (2:47) Do-Re-Mi (3:31) The Lonely Goatherd (2:30) Edelweiss (2:29) So Long, Farewell (1:11) Climb Ev’ry Mountain (2:07) Something Good (2:17) Cutting Room Floor: How Can Love Survive/No Way to Stop It/An Ordinary Couple (2:52) The Show (28:54) - From the first collaboration between Richard Rodgers III and Oscar Hammerstein to their magnum opus, this selection of featurettes explore the source material for the film. R&H: Partnership at its Peak (3:44) Shaping the Story (4:51) Stories from Broadway (4:19) Final Dream: Oscar Hammerstein Remembered (5:51) Stage vs. Screen (3:12) Maria in the 21st Century (6:55) The Family (23:40) - Meet the real von Trapp family in these featurettes that also separate fact from fiction. After the Escape (8:43) Maria and the Musical (5:06) A Generous Heart (3:54) The von Trapps Today (5:55)

A City of Song: Filming locations in Salzburg, Austria (34:38) - Video featurettes produced in 2010 showcasing the real-world locations used in the film. Mellweg: Maria’s Mountain (2:26) Nonnberg: Maria’s Abbey (2:42) Residenzplatz: Scenes of Joy and Sorrow (2:24) Siegmundplatz: The Horse Pond (1:27) Voon Trapp Villa: A Place of Harmony (0:43) Frohnburg: A Facade Fit for Hollywood (1:37) The Gazebo: A New Home at Hellbrunn (1:48) Mozartsteg: Bridge to the Past (1:20) Werfen: Planning a Picnic (1:40) Winkler Terrace: The Ultimate View (1:29) Mirabell Gardens: Do-Re-Mi-Rabell (2:11) Leopoldskron: Story of a Lake (1:49) Salzburg: Marionette Theatre: Pulling Strings (2:54) Mondsee Cathedral: A Marriage of Fact and Fiction (2:27) Rock Riding School: Staging a Festival (2:24) St. Peter’s Cemetery: Safe Haven (1:34) Rossfeld: A Dangerous Escape (1:02) The Sound of Music Tour: A Living Story (2:44)

Vintage Programs The Sound of Music The Sound of Music: From Fact to Phenomenon (1:27:22) - A feature-length documentary produced in 1995 for the film’s 30th anniversary. My Favorite Things: Julie Andrews Remembers (1:03:18) - Learn about the von Trapp Family and their Amazing True-Life Story from Julie Andrews, joined by Christopher Plummer, Robert Wise, Johannes von Trapp, and Others. Julie Andres and Christopher Plummer: A Reminiscence (19:24) - Share a Fireside Chat with the Film's Lead Stars From Liesl to Gretl (33:33) - Join All Seven "von Trapp Children" Reunited for a Fond Look Back. Salzburg Sight and Sound (13:04) - Charmian Carr stars in this short film that was distributed to promote the film in 1965. On Location with The Sound of Music (22:33) - Travel to Salzburg, Austria to Revisit the Locales Made Famous in the Film. When You Know the Notes to Sing: A Sing-Along Phenomenon (12:50) - See Highlights from the Unprecedented Sing-Along Event at the Hollywood Bowl Rodgers and Hammerstein Rodgers and Hammerstein: The Sound of American Music, 1985 (1:23:25) - A PBS special that chronicles the epic partnership of Rodgers and Hammerstein through the lens of six shows that received film adaptations - Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, Flower Drum Song, The King and I , and The Sound of Music . Rodgers and Hammerstein: The Sound of Movies, 1996 (1:36:36) - Shirley Jones hosts this TV special chronicling the duo’s classic movie musicals. Audio Interviews Location interviews (23:39) Julie Andrews (11:47) Christopher Plummer (5:14) Peggy Wood (6:33) Reissue Interview with Julie Andrews and Robert Wise, 1973 (7:45) A Telegram from Daniel Truhitte (13:01) Ernest Lehman: Master Storyteller (34:56)

Rare Treasures Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall: The Pratt Family Singers (6:41) - Excerpt from a prophetic 1962 TV special. The Julie Andrews Hour: Julie Andrews and Maria Von Trapp (16:33) - A 1973 segment of Julie Andrews’ variety show where she shares the stage with the real Maria. Screen Tests (26:17) Hollywood Screen Tests (16:13) - Segments from a 1999 AMC TV special include Debbie Turner (Marta), Greg Bauer (Kurt), Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Charmian Carr (Liesl), Dan Truitt (Rolf), plus uncast performers including Kim Darby, Tish Sterling, Danny Lockin, Melanie Alexander, and Keith Michell. Mia Farrow (0:34) - The star auditions for Liesl. Marni Nixon Foreign Dubbing Test (9:13) 40th Anniversary DVD Introduction by Julie Andrews (2:10) Galleries

Publicity Fox Movietone News - Academy Awards (2:46) Trailers and Teasers (21:24) Teaser Preview, December 1964 (1:29) General Release Preview, February 1965 (4:01) Academy Awards Preview, April 1966 (4:24) First Anniversary Preview, May 1966 (1:00) Reissue Preview, December 1972 (4:10) Reissue Preview, December 1972 with Alternate Audio Track (4:10) Testimonial Trailer (2:23) TV Spots (1:33) 60 Second Reissue, March 1973 (1:00) 30 Second Reissue, March 1973 (0:32) Radio Spots (2:59) 60 Second Reserve Seat Engagement 60 Second 1973 Reissue 30 Second Reserve Seat Engagement 30 Second 1973 Reissue

The Sound of a City Documentary: Julie Andrews Returns to Salzburg (49:48) - Created for the film’s 50th anniversary, this documentary blends personal memories with fascinating history as Julie Andrews returns to key sites in the story of the von Trapps, including Nonnberg Abbey, Mondsee Abbey, and the "Do-Re-Mi" steps at Mirabell Gardens.

A few bonus features from previous releases have been omitted. For the most part, these were interactive features from the 2010 45th Anniversary Blu-Ray, some of which were repeated on the 2015 50th Anniversary re-release.

Your Favorite Things: An Interactive Celebration - A customizable way to watch the film. The sing-along portion has been recreated for the 60th anniversary edition, with better stylized font. What’s missing are the options to view the film with picture-in-picture supplements that included storyboards and production photos, the “Many a Thing to Know" pop-up trivia, and “Where Was it Filmed?" quiz.

Laura Benanti on The Sound of Music - The Broadway star shared her history with the show in this 2010 BD Live exclusive bonus feature made three years before she played The Baroness in The Sound of Music Live .

. “Musical Stages" Interactive Components - Almost all of the video featurettes are included with the 60th anniversary release, minus two about the 2010 Blu-Ray restoration — “Restoring a Classic: Bloom and Grow Forever" and “Restoring a Classic: A Glorious Sound." Gone completely is the "interactive backlot tour," essentially a themed menu that guided you through the experience.

“A City of Song" Interactive and Still Components - All of the video featurettes are included with this release. Missing is the interactive map of Salzburg to access them all, plus the still galleries of “Fascinating Facts" and photos from each.

Packaging & Design

The Sound of Music arrives on 4K Ultra-HD in standard Blu-Ray packaging, using this format’s signature black case. A matte finish slipcover is included with the initial release with glossy photo elements that pop. The three discs all contain unique artwork that matches the visual aesthetic of the cover art. The 4K and Blu-Ray discs are stacked, while the bonus features disc is housed on the opposite side of the interior. Inserts include a digital copy code (redeemable through Movies Anywhere), a flier for the new 60th Anniversary vinyl soundtrack release, and a physical bonus — a trio of postcards from the film.

All three discs use the same menu, an animated version of the cover art where flowers sway and musical notes move through the waves of sky. There are no previews on any of the discs.

Final Thoughts

Sixty years after its original release, The Sound of Music continues to enchant, and this new 4K restoration ensures it will do so for generations to come. With breathtaking video quality, an elegant Dolby Atmos mix, and a treasure trove of archival bonus features, this anniversary edition stands as the definitive way to experience Rodgers & Hammerstein’s timeless classic at home. While Blu-ray owners without 4K capability may find little reason to upgrade, for anyone with the proper setup, this release is essential, offering a stunning presentation of one of cinema’s greatest musicals, lovingly preserved and beautifully packaged.